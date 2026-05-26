Part Of A SpaceX Rocket Will Be Hitting The Moon At Mach 7, According To Experts

The upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to impact the Moon at over seven times the speed of sound in August this year. The object has been tracked by noted astronomer Bill Gray, who published the details of the event on the Project Pluto website. Gray noted that it was first identified as a Falcon 9 upper stage by his software in September 2025 and confirmed to have an impact trajectory with the Moon.

The object was first tracked by the U.S. Space Force's tracking and cataloging system, showing that the object was the 10th rocket to launch to orbit in January 2025, and the fourth piece of hardware to be tracked from it. The launch in question was a SpaceX Falcon 9 that launched on January 15, 2025, to deliver Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander and the Hakuto-R Mission 2 lander to the lunar surface. The Blue Ghost mission lander went on to land successfully, while the Hakuto-R Mission lander crashed on the surface.

The Falcon 9's upper stage was tracked traveling at a velocity of 5,400 mph (or just over Mach 7) and will vaporize when it hits the Moon, leaving nothing but a small crater and some scattered rocks. This is not the first time Gray had predicted such an impact — the Chinese Chang'e-5 T1 upper stage was tracked until it impacted the Moon back in March 2022.