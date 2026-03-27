SpaceX Just Hit An Important Milestone After Launching More Starlink Satellites

Starlink is a communication system and wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX that can provide fast internet connectivity to some of the most remote locations on Earth. While Starlink is not flawless, it serves both commercial and government uses. The system provides as much coverage as it does because Starlink owns more satellites than there are visible stars in the night sky.

Earlier this month, SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets that delivered 54 new satellites into space, bringing the total of orbiting Starlink satellites to over 10,000. This constitutes around 70% of all active satellites hovering above the Earth, minus the 10 nonfunctioning Starlink satellites. Oh, and over 1,500 satellites that Starlink has launched have lost orbit and fallen back to Earth.

While maintaining over 10,000 orbiting satellites is a feat in and of itself, the speed at which Starlink/SpaceX achieved this milestone is also noteworthy. In October of 2025, only 8,400 Starlink satellites orbited the Earth, which means SpaceX transported an average of 320 satellites per month.