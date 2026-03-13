Why Don't We Put AI Data Centers In Space? Nvidia's CEO Has 3 Reasons

With rising costs of data centers and the ongoing need for more space, power, and technology to deploy these enormous AI factories, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in 2025 that AI computers in outer space would be the lowest-cost option in five years' time, signaling a paradigm shift for future tech. Musk's prediction likely reflects SpaceX's interests, but Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, is a lot more cautious about this timeline. In the company's latest earnings report, Huang said that today's poor economics present an issue for space-based data centers, "but it's going to improve over time." Huang explains this is due to space itself being a lot different from life "down here."

These aren't the only reasons Huang isn't bullish on extraterrestrial data centers, as the costs of leaving Earth are still exorbitantly expensive, the speed to change a defective part of an AI data center would be much slower, and creating a proper cooling method might be more challenging than expected. That said, the Nvidia executive isn't saying it's impossible to move AI data centers to space, but we might be a lot farther from that moment than Elon Musk thinks.