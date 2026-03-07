5 Cool Solar-Powered Gadgets To Cut Down On Your Electricity Bill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the proliferation of solar-powered gadgets and appliances, it's easier than ever to cut a few dollars here and there from your electricity bill by picking up some well-placed devices. From solar-powered trickle chargers that you can leave in your window to ensure your car's 12-volt battery is always charged to solar-powered attic fans that'll keep things cooler in the upper floors of your house all summer long.

Now, how much money you'll save will depend on how much you already pay and what appliances and gadgets you own, which will vary for everyone. This is why we've concentrated on tech that is used day-to-day, so that your savings, no matter how big or small, will add up over time — whether you're pinching pennies with a solar keyboard or phasing out your regular refrigerator for one that is completely solar powered.

Heck, by pairing a portable power station with a solar cell, you can turn just about any tech in the house into a solar-powered gadget. In other words, it's easier than ever to supplement with solar power around the house for all types of tech. While taking into account user and professional reviews, with a healthy dose of our own expertise on the subject, we've come away with five hand-picked solar-powered gadgets that can indeed shave some money off your electricity bill.