5 Things You Should Know Before Installing Solar Panel Batteries In Your Home

Switching to solar technology to power your home can be a rocky transition. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as flipping a switch. Powering your home with solar technology requires preparation, planning, and realism. Before going all the way to converting to a greener lifestyle, consider a few things, like whether your home can be sustained by it, and the reasons why you should commit. Surprisingly, installing and using renewable energy sources doesn't always save on energy bills. Some people don't realize that the financial costs of solar technology are still considered steep, and the high upfront costs don't always pay off until many, many years later.

When your plan is to use solar power, you have two choices. You can install solar panels, use solar batteries as a standalone source for converting solar energy into power, or you can use both; and in some cases, you need both. Solar batteries are often paired with panels, especially if you're trying to cut out grid electricity usage.

That's because solar batteries can store the excess energy generated by solar panel systems. Technically, you can use solar batteries without solar panels; they can be installed in off-grid or hybrid systems. In hybrid systems, you don't need to install solar panels. Instead, they can be charged directly from the electrical grid. Some people go this route because it provides a secure backup in case of an outage. But how you choose to set up solar batteries does matter, and here's why.