4 Portable Power Stations That Punch Above Their Price Bracket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you want a bit of battery backup to keep your essentials powered during an outage or need something to deliver power during your off-the-grid adventures, a portable power station is an excellent option. It's also a useful gadget to have on hand during an emergency. It has built-in batteries and an inverter to offer AC and DC power via the integrated outlets and ports. You can use this power to run your appliances or charge your gadgets. The best portable power stations can typically be monitored with an app and support charging via AC outlets, solar panels, and even connect to your car's 12-volt power outlet.
You can find power stations across all price segments, and their pricing usually depends on battery capacity and power delivery capabilities. However, like most other product categories, there are some portable power stations that punch above their price bracket with their features and performance, delivering better value for money than their competitors. So, if you are looking for the best bang for your buck, here are five portable power stations you can consider.
Our recommendations were selected after careful consideration of various popular power stations on the market, their expert reviews, and user feedback shared on retailers like Amazon.
Anker Solix C1000 Gen 1
There is much to like about the Anker Solix C1000. It's a 1,056 watt-hours (Wh) portable power station that manages to make a mark. The power station currently retails for $397 under a limited-time deal and is usually priced under $450.
It can deliver 1,800 watts of power, with support for 2,400W during a surge, and packs six AC outlets and four USB ports, which is among the highest you'll find in a power station in this category. It also supports superfast AC charging (1300 watts) and can reach 0 to 100% in less than an hour. Moreover, solar and car outlet charging support is included. Other highlights include battery expansion to 2,112Wh (to be bought separately) and a built-in UPS mode with less than 20 milliseconds of switchover time.
It's quite popular among Amazon shoppers who appreciate its pricing and features and have awarded it an excellent rating of 4.6 out of 5. It's equally praised by expert reviewers who call its fast charging support, built-in LED light, and UPS capabilities some of its standout features. There are some drawbacks, as it can get quite loud during full load, and the expansion cable is clunky.
Bluetti AC70
The Bluetti AC70 is another bang-for-the-buck portable power station that's frequently discounted and can be found selling for less than $350. It houses a 768Wh battery pack and can deliver up to 1,000W of power (2,000W for resistive heating devices in Power Lifting mode). One of its notable features is support for battery expansion. Plus, all common charging modes, including solar and car socket, are available, and it can charge from 0 to 100% in one and a half hours using AC power. Port and outlet selection is decent, and you get two AC outlets and four USB ports. There is also a 12V DC socket for output.
Amazon buyers have given the Bluetti offering a solid 4.6 out of 5, and some like that it can work as a UPS for their computer and other devices or a power backup for their CPAP machine. The device has also gotten good reviews from experts, who call it a good choice for light-to-medium backup needs and are happy with its reliability.
DJI Power 2000
Although DJI is a relatively new entrant in the portable power station space, it's a well-regarded brand for drones and gimbals. If you are looking for a power station that can also double as your home backup solution, DJI's Power 2000 is a great value for money, as despite its $1,300 list price, it's often sold for $799 or less, which is a seriously hard-to-beat price tag for a power station in this category. The Power 2000 packs a total battery capacity of 2048Wh and a regular maximum output of 3,000 watts. It weighs 48.5 lbs and comes with a built-in carry handle. Additionally, you get a respectable outlet selection, with four AC outlets, four USB-C ports, and four USB-A ports.
The UPS function is available with a solid less than 10 milliseconds switchover time, and the power station supports multiple charging modes. You can top it up from 0 to 100% in just 90 minutes using AC power. There is also battery expansion support, and you can attach as many as 10 2048Wh batteries to it. Another highlight of the power station is support for fast charging DJI drones, something you won't get on any other power station. Unfortunately, to enjoy the fast drone charging, solar charging, or charging from your car's 12V outlet, you need a special accessory, which is an added cost.
It has received favorable reviews from Amazon shoppers, with an average buyer rating of 4.5 from over 300 reviews. Folks like its build quality and high power output. Experts are also generally happy, and praise its near-silent operation, impressive performance, fast recharging, and excellent USB port selection.
EcoFlow River 2
The EcoFlow River 2 is a relatively older model among our recommendations, but that also means you can buy it at significantly better pricing than its competitors. It carries a list price of $239 but is often sold for less than $200. As it only has a battery capacity of 256Wh, it's most suitable for basic power needs, such as running your CPAP machine or fridge during an outage or charging your gadgets. It can deliver up to 600W of power via its two AC outlets. It also comes with three USB ports and a DC output. At less than 8 lbs, it's pretty lightweight and includes a carry handle.
In other highlights, you can top it up to 100% in an hour using AC power, and there is also support for solar, car, and USB-C charging. This no-frills functionality of the River 2 has made it pretty popular among Amazon buyers, who have generally positive feedback about it and have rated it 4.4 out of 5. Shoppers like its compact design, ability to work as a UPS, and multiple charging options. However, one major downside noted by some Amazon shoppers is a less-than-ideal experience with the company's after-sales support. Reviewers are also positive about the River 2, but some of them don't appreciate its high fan noise and the presence of only one USB-C port.
How we selected these portable power stations
There is no dearth of portable power stations on the market; however, not all models deliver the best bang for the buck. So, while picking up power stations that punch above their price bracket, we looked at popular and reliable brands that are known for delivering the best experience. We then scoured through the product lineups to find models that are rated well by both experts and verified buyers but still sell for less than their competition. We also selected models across price segments to satisfy different needs.