5 Emergency Gadgets That You Should Always Keep In Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the daily drivers who spend hours every week commuting back and forth, a car, truck, or van can start to feel a lot like a second home. We humans do our best to keep our actual domiciles stocked with the items we most frequently need, including emergency products like smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, and security cameras. You really can't put a price on peace of mind, and we'd argue the same for the emergency tech you should be driving around with at all times.

A full tank of gas and a wallet full of cash will definitely get you places, but a flat tire or dead battery is going to make it rather challenging to cart your vehicle from Point A to Point B. We at BGR are all about making road trips easier with inexpensive gadgets, but today we'd like to shift the focus to five emergency devices you should always keep in your car.

Our methodology for choosing products leans heavily on user feedback for these types of vehicular accessories, but we also take a look at any professional, hands-on reviews we can find for the items we've selected. Whenever possible, we stick to noteworthy brands with solid reputations, and we also do our best to home in on good deals when they're available.