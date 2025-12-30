4 Cool Road Trip Gadgets That Use Your Car's USB Port
Being prepared for a road trip isn't just about making sure you have the essentials; it's about everyone having a good time in the car as well. Having things like an emergency roadside kit, jumper cables, and a spare tire will help you get to your destination safely, but some items and gadgets can be about making a road trip easier or better. Fortunately, we found several products that can be handy while you're on a lengthy drive and that utilize your car's USB ports.
The following USB items can help your passengers keep their devices charged, keep the vehicle clean, illuminate your drive, and even send messages to others on the road. Each item on this list is highly rated and has plenty of positive reviews from real users.
So grab your car keys and some pals, make sure you extend the range of your electric vehicle, and get ready for an adventure with these gadgets that will help prove the USB ports in your vehicle are more useful than some might think.
Magjieyx Multi Retractable Car Charging Station Box
A long car trip can be a fun opportunity to get away from reality for some hours, but riding in the back seat during a drive can turn into a game of survival – especially for the batteries in your smartphones and tablets. Though some vehicles have USB ports in the back seat, the Magjieyx Multi Retractable Car Charging Station Box expands that count for $29.98, making this a solid buy for your next trip. At the time of this writing, you can save 7% on the typical price.
This small charging station connects to the back of a headrest using a soft rubber pad, and the device connects to your vehicle through USB-A. Users can then charge their electronics through the three available retracting USB connectors: one Micro-USB, one USB-C, and one Lightning. To make connections easy to reach, the USB-A cable for the device is 59 inches, whereas each USB cable is 21.6 inches and automatically retracts when not in use.
Magjieyx's Retractable Car Charging Station Box currently holds a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 1,188 reviews. Folks appreciate the box for its solid charging speeds at 8 watts, easy installation, and durability. However, some customers note that the charging cords may break easily. Nonetheless, this cheap accessory can make a road trip a lot more convenient for anyone who needs a charge in their backseat, especially for those who insist on using portable phone chargers that are a waste of money.
Augeny USB LED Car Interior Lamps
Depending on the length of the road trip, there's a good chance some nighttime driving will be involved. Naturally, your headlights will be great for helping you see what's happening outside the vehicle, but the lighting inside may not be enough for those riding with you. Augeny's USB LED Car Interior Lamps can be a good choice to fix this. Amazon currently has these as a limited-time deal, allowing you to save 10% on the usual $5.89 price of the four-pack.
Each package contains between four and seven of these small LED lights. They come in an assortment of colors you can choose when ordering. The lights easily connect to your car through a USB-A port, and they stay on as long as they're connected. The promised low power consumption also means you likely don't have to worry about your car's battery if you forget and leave one of the lights plugged in while the car is off.
With the four-pack having over 1,000 units bought in a month at the time of this writing, these LED lights hold a 4.2-star rating, over 4,239 reviews, and are also an Amazon's Choice product. Customers appreciate how the lights illuminate their vehicle at night, providing cool vibes and good value. On the flip side, several reviewers note that the lights were too bright for them while driving, and a couple even recommend using them in the back seat or in compartments. If you intended to use these lights to stay awake while driving, a safer alternative may be getting earbuds that alert you if you're about to fall asleep.
LYFUHUI Car Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
When people eat in the car after stopping for snacks and gas, having an accessory that keeps seats tidy may be a good idea for those who like a clean ride. The Lyfuhui Car Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner doesn't require a cable to work, but it uses your car's USB-A port for charging. Even better, you can currently save 11% off the typical $17.99 price.
This vacuum's mid-range suction power of 13,000 pascals is good for getting small debris and particles from the more confined areas of a vehicle, as its small and lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. It comes with two different modes — standard and powerful — that you can select based on your needs. Additionally, the USB-C to USB-A cable is capable of fast charging and is compatible with mobile phone chargers and power banks that use USB-C, but it doesn't charge via a computer USB port. This vacuum also includes several accessories to help with cleaning.
With over 2,000 bought in the last month at the time of this writing, Lyfuhui's Cordless Vacuum is an Amazon's Choice product holding a 4.3-star rating with over 260 reviews. Folks appreciate its powerful suction, solid battery life, and lightweight design, though some complain that the power button is too sensitive and poorly placed on the handle, making it easy to switch the device off by accident while using it. Given its small size, however, it's not just good for cars, as it may be a USB gadget remote workers can swear by.
GOTUS LED Light Sign
A good trip is fun, but super-long drives are also an invitation to boredom. If you want to add some personality to your car or send a funny short message to other vehicles on the road, and while parked, the Gotus LED Light Sign can be an entertaining passenger during a long drive.
While the $21.99 model comes with a 7-inch by 3-inch sign, larger sizes are available at higher costs. Installation can be as simple as mounting the device to your vehicle's interior with the double-sided tape included and plugging in the 4.4-foot USB-A cable into a port in your car. You can download the app on iOS 15.6 or above, or Android 5.0 or above, to create your own designs with text and animations. You also get access to a hub of animated GIFs. The sign connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. It has an IP65 waterproof rating and produces almost no heat.
With a 4.4-star rating, an Amazon's Choice nod, and over 2,110 reviews, the Gotus LED Light Sign is appreciated for its ease of use, bright display, and high entertainment value. More than one review, however, mentions that the included mounting tape can be rather weak. When installing this LED sign, follow your local laws and regulations, as they may restrict how and when you can use the sign.
How we choose our products
We would never want to cut your road trip short or ruin it with a faulty product. For this list of products, we scoured the web and checked plenty of reviews to ensure each item on this list is worth your money. Along with several items on this list receiving Amazon's Choice seal of approval, meaning the company finds the product well rated and properly priced, every item on this list has a 4-star rating or better, alongside hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. There's no reason to spend the money you saved for a trip on something that's only going to slow it down. For other products, we also know some of the best car dashboard gadgets, if you want to really make sure you're prepared for a trip.