4 Cool Road Trip Gadgets That Use Your Car's USB Port

Being prepared for a road trip isn't just about making sure you have the essentials; it's about everyone having a good time in the car as well. Having things like an emergency roadside kit, jumper cables, and a spare tire will help you get to your destination safely, but some items and gadgets can be about making a road trip easier or better. Fortunately, we found several products that can be handy while you're on a lengthy drive and that utilize your car's USB ports.

The following USB items can help your passengers keep their devices charged, keep the vehicle clean, illuminate your drive, and even send messages to others on the road. Each item on this list is highly rated and has plenty of positive reviews from real users.

So grab your car keys and some pals, make sure you extend the range of your electric vehicle, and get ready for an adventure with these gadgets that will help prove the USB ports in your vehicle are more useful than some might think.