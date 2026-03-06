AI Data Centers Are Doing More Harm Than Just Driving Up Utility Prices

We're currently living in the age of AI, with the world's biggest nations pouring billions of dollars into the industry, all to come out on top with the most powerful artificial intelligence in this tug-of-war. Much of this development is in the form of AI data centers — large training grounds constantly consuming electricity to keep their AI systems running 24/7.

Whether the development of AI eventually makes human lives better or not, these data centers are negatively affecting residents living near them. They eat up large amounts of electricity to run all day, every day. As electricity is a limited resource, AI hikes up power bills not only for those running the data centers, but also for thousands of residents living in the state or county. Additionally, prices for everyday items have also skyrocketed due to AI data centers, such as smartphones, cars, TVs, and more.

Unfortunately, the extent of harm isn't only bound to the cost of utilities — residents from all over the country have complained about the environmental impacts of these data centers. Constant noise pollution and the unprecedented water demand are some of the much bigger risks that data centers pose.