NASA Wants To Spend $20 Billion To Build A Permanent Moon Base

As part of the NASA "Ignition" event, the organization unveiled lofty plans to build a permanent base on the lunar surface to "establish an enduring presence" as well as "do the other things needed to ensure American leadership in space," as explained by current administrator Jared Isaacman. Despite some recent setbacks with the Artemis missions, it appears NASA is still full-speed ahead in establishing a presence on the moon. NASA's previously scheduled Artemis III moon landing was cancelled, or more realistically, pushed up with another interim mission — the actual moon landing will happen during Artemis IV.

But that hasn't stopped the NASA team from looking forward to future missions beyond, like Artemis V. That's where the phased approach to building a moon base has been seriously introduced, happening in three phases that will include: Phase one for building, testing and learning, Phase Two for establishing the early infrastructure, and Phase Three to achieve long-duration human presence on the moon. To build the base over the next seven years, NASA plans to spend over $20 billion. That's a hefty fee.

Mostly, Isaacman shared plans to work with commercial parties to achieve this overarching mission. They want "no fewer than two launch providers," with crewed landings planned every six months. Isaacman also pledges that "America will never again give up the moon."