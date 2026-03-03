NASA's Artemis III Moon Landing Was Just Cancelled - Here's What Changed

NASA's upcoming Artemis III mission was supposed to be the first manned trip to the lunar surface in more than half a century. Leading up to it, two prior Artemis missions were to be carried out to prepare and plan for the upcoming lunar landing. Artemis I was successful. Artemis II was the first crewed mission to fly around the moon since Apollo 17. But it was also held back by delays, and is now scheduled to launch as early as April, which, obviously, would delay the final Artemis III mission, as well. Understandably, NASA has now announced that Artemis III is cancelled, largely due to those setbacks and delays in prior missions, and the U.S. return to the moon will come later, after incremental and "evolutionary" steps are made.

NASA's administrator, Jared Isaacman, shared the news during a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Friday, February 27. As reported by NPR, Isaacman says the current lineup "is just not the right pathway forward." Artemis II will still be going forward, likely in April as planned. NASA will take incremental steps to improve the mission's success, purportedly building out more risk-free craft improvements to cut down on the delays and glitches experienced so far. Technically, Artemis III is still classified as a mission and will still happen; only when it does, that future mission will take place in low-Earth orbit, and no one will be landing on the moon. As of now, it's scheduled for mid-2027. Eventually, an Artemis IV mission would see a landing crew step on the lunar surface, sometime in 2028 — if all things go according to plan.