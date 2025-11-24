NASA Just Revealed The Next Generation Of Moon Rovers

In 2024, NASA chose three different companies to build a moon rover for the ambitious Artemis missions. The plan is for only one of these innovative designs to get a multi-billion-dollar NASA contract and have its rover go to the moon. Now, the deadline is nearing to choose the winning design, as NASA is expected to give the announcement by the end of 2025.

Artemis I sent a spacecraft around the moon in 2022. Artemis II will send people around the moon in April 2026. Artemis III will have astronauts exploring the lunar south pole in mid-2027. Finally, Artemis IV has the ambitious goal of building the first-ever lunar space station for astronauts to live and work in. No official date has yet been set for that, and NASA is already tentatively looking ahead to what an Artemis V mission will look like.

The company Lunar Outpost has named its lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) Eagle. It takes its design inspiration from a truck with a towable trailer and strong rough-terrain capabilities. The second company is Venturi Astrolab with its LTV FLEX. FLEX stands for Flexible Logistics and Exploration, which is highly maneuverable. Lastly, there is the company Intuitive Machines with its LTV Moon RACER, standing for Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover. With giant tires and a roll-cage-like structure, it seems ready for the difficult terrain of the moon.