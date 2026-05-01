Elon Musk's 200 Million Share Payday Depends On SpaceX Putting Over A Million Humans On Mars

The first four words of the phrase "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" seem to sum up Elon Musk to a tee. Musk owns companies such as Tesla and SpaceX — or at least has a significant stake in them — and he seemingly earns thousands of dollars a day without lifting a finger. However, unless he can set up a functional colony on Mars, he won't receive what could be the biggest payout in history.

Recently, Reuters got its hands on some confidential SpaceX pay package information. According to the outlet, Musk will receive "200 million in super-voting restricted shares," but only on two conditions. First, SpaceX needs to achieve a market value of $7.5 trillion (it is currently valued at an estimated $1.48 trillion). The second condition is much more ambitious: Establish a "permanent human colony on Mars with at least 1 million people."

While SpaceX is currently focused on setting up a base on the moon, Musk fully intends to resume Mars colonization plans after completing the lunar settlement. After all, such a colony would help any organization or entity travel to Mars. Not only would the moon occasionally cut down some of the distance (when properly aligned), but it can function as a refueling station thanks to carbothermal oxygen reduction reactors that turn lunar soil into oxygen — and because it's easier to launch rockets from the moon due to its low gravity. That, and because depending on who you ask, Musk isn't about to give up such a lucrative payout.