SpaceX Will Start Making GPUs Soon, And They Could Potentially Compete With Nvidia

The ongoing memory shortage has put a wrench in the computing market, for consumers and companies alike. Generally attributed to the massive increase in hardware needs for advancing AI solutions, there's not much to do but wait it out and hope things improve — though, one YouTuber has decided to make his own RAM to combat the challenges. SpaceX is now proposing something similar, albeit with significantly more resources.

As part of a $1.75 trillion IPO listing, in a form S-1 registration reviewed by Reuters, the company revealed plans to make its own GPUs rather than relying entirely on traditional manufacturers like Nvidia. Don't get your hopes up just yet — it's first planning to invest billions in the production infrastructure and materials the processors will need. The resultant silicon will go to in-house assemblies, however. There's been a bit of loose conjecture about what they're for exactly, but they'll likely have something to do with Tesla's AI and automation goals.

Elon Musk did make it clear, however: SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla will be jointly working to develop Terafab, an advanced chip manufacturing complex for AI applications, set to be operating in Austin, Texas. Musk also announced the new facility will utilize Intel's 14A process to make chipsets for cars, robots, and space-based data centers — though GPUs were not directly mentioned as a focus.

$1.75 trillion is obviously a substantial amount of money to raise, and this auxiliary S-1 information is intended to warn investors and share where some of the money might go. However, SpaceX reportedly said "There can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve our objectives with respect to ​Terafab within the expected timeframes, or at all."