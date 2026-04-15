Every Samsung Phone And Tablet Getting A Price Hike In 2026

After launching the Galaxy S26 series and the mid-range Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 models with slightly higher price tags than their predecessors, Samsung has quietly increased the prices of several Galaxy-branded products in its lineup, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The company didn't announce the price hike publicly, but you'll find all the impacted models below.

Industry observers and buyers who follow tech developments closely would not be surprised to see it happen. The chip shortage (RAM and storage) caused by the AI industry has been in the news for months, with reports indicating that some smartphone vendors would have to increase prices. The memory shortage may be the main reason for the price hikes, but there are other reasons to worry. The Iran war is another potential source of price hikes, considering its direct impact on the cost of oil and other derivatives. Finally, trade uncertainties, including tariffs, could explain why companies are looking to pass some of the rising costs to consumers and protect their margins.

Samsung wouldn't be the only company increasing prices recently, with products like the PlayStation 5 getting a price hike and the first-generation Nintendo Switch seeing a bump in starting cost. Microsoft also increased prices for some Surface laptop models. At the same time, Apple launched the affordable MacBook Neo laptop and iPhone 17e smartphone in early March, both starting at $599.