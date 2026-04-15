Every Samsung Phone And Tablet Getting A Price Hike In 2026
After launching the Galaxy S26 series and the mid-range Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 models with slightly higher price tags than their predecessors, Samsung has quietly increased the prices of several Galaxy-branded products in its lineup, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The company didn't announce the price hike publicly, but you'll find all the impacted models below.
Industry observers and buyers who follow tech developments closely would not be surprised to see it happen. The chip shortage (RAM and storage) caused by the AI industry has been in the news for months, with reports indicating that some smartphone vendors would have to increase prices. The memory shortage may be the main reason for the price hikes, but there are other reasons to worry. The Iran war is another potential source of price hikes, considering its direct impact on the cost of oil and other derivatives. Finally, trade uncertainties, including tariffs, could explain why companies are looking to pass some of the rising costs to consumers and protect their margins.
Samsung wouldn't be the only company increasing prices recently, with products like the PlayStation 5 getting a price hike and the first-generation Nintendo Switch seeing a bump in starting cost. Microsoft also increased prices for some Surface laptop models. At the same time, Apple launched the affordable MacBook Neo laptop and iPhone 17e smartphone in early March, both starting at $599.
How much do Galaxy products cost?
According to 9to5Google, Samsung increased the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in April 2026. Then, several other Galaxy products saw price increases, with Phone Arena tracking the changes. As you'll see, Samsung only increased prices for higher-storage versions of phones. But the company increased prices across the board for tablets.
Smartphones:
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 512 GB: $2,119.99 → $2,199.99 = $80.00
- Galaxy Z Fold 7 1 TB: $2,419.99 → $2,499.99 = $80.00
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 512 GB: $1,219.99 → $1,299.99 = $80.00
- Galaxy S25 FE 256 GB: $709.99 → $749.99 = $40.00
- Galaxy S25 Edge 512 GB: $1,219.99 → $1,299.99 = $80.00
Tablets:
- Galaxy Tab S11 128 GB: $799.99 → $899.99 = $100.00
- Galaxy Tab S11 256 GB: $859.99 → $999.99 = $140.00
- Galaxy Tab S11 512 GB: $979.99 → $1,199.99 = $220.00
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 256 GB: $1,199.99 → $1,299.99 = $100.00
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 512 GB: $1,319.99 → $1,499.99 = $180.00
- Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 1 TB: $1,619.99 → $1,899.99 = $280.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128 GB: $499.99 → $549.99 = $50.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE 256 GB: $569.99 → $669.99 = $100.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 128 GB: $649.99 → $699.99 = $50.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 256 GB: $749.99 → $819.99 = $70.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 128 GB: $349.99 → $399.99 = $50.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite 256 GB: $419.99 → $489.99 = $70.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256 GB: $999.99 → $1,099.99 = $100.00
- Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 512 GB: $1,119.99 → $1,299.99 = $180.00
- Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 128 GB: $249.99 → $299.99 = $50.00
- Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 256 GB: $309.99 → $379.99 = $70.00
- Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 5G 128 GB: $279.99 → $329.99 = $50.00
Laptops:
- Galaxy Book 6 Pro 512 GB: $1,599.99 → $1,799.99 = $200.00
- Galaxy Book 6 Ultra 1 TB: $2,449.99 → $2,899.99 = $450.00
Should you buy any of these Samsung products?
Consumers looking for new Samsung smartphones and tablets should decide how much storage they need from their devices before committing to a new model. Also, buyers should keep in mind that Samsung is expected to unveil new foldable phones in July, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 lines. While these devices aren't likely to see price cuts considering the current uncertainties in the market, buyers will probably be able to score better upgrade deals during the preorder phase. As seen above, Samsung will likely increase prices only for smartphone models with higher storage rather than base models.
The same goes for Galaxy tablets and laptops. Samsung will likely upgrade some of its lines in the future. Once that happens, buyers can either purchase the newest product and take advantage of better specs, or look for discounts on the Galaxy products listed above, which will become previous-generation devices. At that point, third-party retailers will probably run promotions on the older hardware.
Also, keep in mind that major sales events are expected in the coming months, including Amazon's Prime Day event, which may bring discounts for tech products. Finally, Samsung may revise prices again in the future, depending on how the current price hike will impact demand.