RAM Prices Are Getting Too High In 2026, So This YouTuber Is Making His Own

As is often the case with modern crises in capitalism, the solution may have to come not from corporate overlords but from resourceful individuals. Dr. Semiconductor is leading the charge on the RAM tip from the confines of his semiconductor shed. In the video chronicling his experiment, the good doctor begins by discussing how DRAM functions, explaining that it's a series of matrices of tiny capacitors and transistors. The transistors act as a switch, and the capacitors act as batteries storing data.

Flip the switch and the data can either be extracted or stored. Though, after it's been extracted for use, it has to be refreshed before it can be read again. He then moves into building the homebrew DRAM itself. The process involves snipping chips of silicon and precisely etching them so that aluminum can be sprayed on with a stencil. He then tests the finished chips by precisely placing micromanipulator probes, as the DRAM cells he's created are too small to be tested with wires like traditional memory.

Ultimately, he's mostly satisfied with the results. The capacitors can be charged rapidly, though he notes that his homebrew DRAM can't hold a charge without being refreshed for as long as commercial RAM. The next step is stitching a huge number of cells of the size he created together so that they can be hooked up to a PC for real-world testing. While it's an early step, his progress is vital if a real cottage industry for RAM production is ever going to become a reality.