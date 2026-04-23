Not Even The Raspberry Pi Is Safe From The RAM Crisis

The memory crisis that began mounting in late 2025 has forced Raspberry Pi to review the prices of various Pi models. As of April 2026, the cost of LPDDR4 DRAM, which is used in the Pi 4 and 5, is up sevenfold over the last year, according to a recent Raspberry Pi blog post. As expected, the models with greater memory density have been impacted the most. The 16GB Raspberry Pi 5, for example, was first launched at $120. However, following several price bumps, that same model now costs $305, well over double its original MSRP.

The 8GB Pi 5 was originally $80, then it jumped to $95 in December 2025 in one of the company's memory-related price bumps. A $30 increase to $125 followed soon after that in February. Most recently, the 8GB Pi 5 saw yet another price uptick of $50 at the start of April, making for a retail price of $175 at the time of writing. That same $50 increase has even been applied to the slightly older Raspberry Pi 4, with all memory variants costing more now than they did originally. The 8GB Pi 4 was originally $75, but its list price now sits at $165, only $10 shy of the 8GB Pi 5.

The only Raspberry Pi models that haven't seen price jumps are the 1GB variants of the Pi 4 and Pi 5, the Compute Module 1 and 3+, and the Pi 1, 3, 3A+, 3B+, Zero, Zero W, and Zero 2 W. The company doesn't anticipate having to raise prices on these classic models because they use older LPDDR2 DRAM — of which Raspberry Pi holds a plentiful stock. If you're in the market for a microcontroller, don't hesitate to buy one of those older devices; there are several ways you can repurpose an old Raspberry Pi to have many practical uses. Alternatively, you can also search for newer, pre-owned models on used marketplaces or scour the internet for deals from various retailers.