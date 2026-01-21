4 More Creative Uses For Your Old Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pis are some of the smallest yet most versatile computers, making them great for teaching, learning, and creation. If you have one, you can use it in a myriad of ways. Whether it's doing a specific task with the right components, using it as a personal computer, or turning the Pi into a local AI agent, the options are endless.

But older Raspberry Pis aren't as powerful as the new designs, so the old model that you got a few years ago might no longer suffice for your specific application. You might have even bought a new model and are wondering what you should do with the old one. Sure, you could sell it, but similar used designs could be going for so little that you'd rather let yours gather dust in a drawer.

While that old Pi model might not meet your needs, you can still put it to good use. You see, the advantage of having a Raspberry Pi, whether old or new, is that your imagination is your only limit. There are many ways to use your old Raspberry Pi, and we've put together four creative uses for you to consider.