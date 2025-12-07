You Can Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into A Local AI Agent - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's seemingly no limit to the levels of ingenuity one can achieve with a Raspberry Pi. We've covered many of these feats before — from projects that will make your smart home even smarter to a myriad of ways you can upgrade your bedroom – but one particular GitHub user went above and beyond. Simone Marzulli decided to build his own local AI agent and then taught said agent how to live and work on a Raspberry Pi 5. Quite impressive, if you ask us.

Marzulli's main goal was a simple one, at least on paper: nothing leaves the Raspberry Pi. That literally means he didn't want any AI processes offloaded to external services; he wanted to safeguard his user data, and we don't blame him. Furthermore, Simone wanted all these internal scripts to be powered by open large language models (LLMs), and he wanted his AI bot to be powered by voice commands.

Marzulli then invested in a small chassis, display, and fan for his Pi-powered agent. His finished creation — a smart display of sorts he calls Max Headbox — is pretty incredible.