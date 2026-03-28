Google's New AI Compression Could Help Lower RAM Prices - Here's How

The world of electronics is a very interesting place right now, mostly due to the ongoing slew of price hikes and changes we're seeing around the industry. Most of these price adjustments are being pushed forward thanks in part to an ongoing chip shortage caused by AI, which is helping to drive up the cost of RAM, in turn making computers cost more. Price increases for gaming consoles, smart TVs, and useful gadgets are also occurring. However, there could be a savior on its way, as Google has released details about a new compression system designed to make AI more efficient at how it manages RAM, thus helping the massive new data centers we're seeing pop up need less of the component.

Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare, said that the algorithm is "Google's DeepSeek," on X, no doubt a reference to how DeepSeek AI became popular by drastically improving how large language models are trained and use resources. Seeing this kind of praise for TurboQuant — which is what Google's new efficiency algorithm is being called — is interesting. But there's still two lingering questions here.

Why should consumers care about this advancement, and how exactly is this going to affect RAM prices in the long-term? Well, for starters, it could decrease demand for RAM in datacenters, which might help with overall availability for consumers.