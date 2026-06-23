What Are Grid Fins Used For On The SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket?

SpaceX's Falcon 9 is an extraordinary rocket for one standout reason — its first-stage booster can be used over and over again. SpaceX revolutionized spaceflight with the Falcon 9 by enabling it to land upright after returning to Earth, saving it from being lost at sea. This innovative system has allowed SpaceX to slash traditional launch costs by as much as 70%, according to SpaceX chief Elon Musk (via TechCrunch).

To safely land the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, the vehicle deploys a number of important systems. Key among these are the four grid fins that help steer the booster all the way to its landing target. This could be on the ground near the launch site or on a droneship stationed in the ocean. The Falcon 9's grid fins are fixed to the top of the first-stage booster and folded flat against the rocket body during launch to minimize drag. After separating from the Falcon 9's upper stage, the first stage automatically reorients itself for descent. Its engines then perform a series of burns during which time the all-important grid fins deploy to guide the booster through the atmosphere and back to Earth.