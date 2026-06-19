These Are The Tech Items People Are Most Likely To Leave Behind In Ubers

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Booking an Uber may be second nature to some considering the ride-sharing service has been available on mobile devices for more than 15 years. The more experienced the rider, the smoother things may be. Unless you leave behind your personal effects and the driver speeds away. Alas, phones topped Uber's 10th Lost & Found Index list, published in early June 2026, with more than 1 million lost phones reported for the past year. But these aren't the only tech gadgets forgotten in Ubers, with the Nintendo Switch also ranking first on one of Uber's lists. The lost items don't necessarily stay lost for good. Uber has a retrieval service, which it has updated this year, to make the recovery process easier.

Uber shared other interesting findings in its 2026 report, revealing that New York City was the most likely place for someone to forget something in an Uber, with July 17 ranking as the most forgetful day of the year overall. The smartphone was at the top of the top 10 most commonly forgotten items, just like the year before. Separately, and excluding phones, Uber's latest top 10 tech items is unexpected. Headphones were at number five while laptops ranked 10 on the list. Below is the full list.