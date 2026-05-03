Is The Original Nintendo Switch Still Worth Buying In 2026?

All Nintendo Switch models, except for the Lite, are playable on TV or as a handheld. While the Switch 2 is also capable of that, it may as well just take the title and stick a two on it, as there aren't huge differences between the two consoles. The Switch offers a resolution of 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second, whereas the Switch 2 can run up to 4K resolution on TVs and show 120 frames per second.

Let's face it: Nintendo games aren't graphically heavy. The console isn't pushing out titles like "Baldur's Gate 3." For that, you'll want to invest in a Steam Deck OLED with exclusive features — but its steep price of $549.00 makes the Switch a bargain. Even the ROG Xbox Ally can run high-performance games, but dropping $599 on it over a Switch is not a great idea if you value your money. Plus, connecting both portable PCs to a TV requires a dock sold separately. As for battery life, Nintendo states the standard Switch and the Switch OLED can run from four and a half to nine hours on a full charge, depending on the game. The Steam Deck offers three to 12 hours of charge.

Our family has multiple Switch consoles: two Lite models for "Animal Crossing" and an OLED model for "Breath of the Wild." As someone whose first console was the Nintendo 64, I've been a fan since "The

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." Plus, being able to play as Link in "Super Smash Bros." in 1999 and again in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" for the Switch is awesome. We may not have to wait much longer for a follow-up, as the Super Smash Bros. director has been working on a secret new game for years. If you're in the market for a fun handheld with a library of hundreds of games that are great for the whole family, a Nintendo Switch offers all of that at an affordable price.