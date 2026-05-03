Is The Original Nintendo Switch Still Worth Buying In 2026?
The Switch is Nintendo's best-selling console, and it's clear why. Its versatility, library of games, and appealing prices are what make it well worth buying today. The ongoing support from Nintendo makes the console a safe purchase in 2026, and you can expect new updates, extra features, and some occasional new games for the Switch. Nintendo and third-party developers are preparing to dedicate themselves to the Switch 2 only, but that full shift hasn't happened yet.
Since its launch in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has sold a whopping 155 million units. It continues to receive new games, updates, and content even after the arrival of the Switch 2. The original console's library now spans more than 13,000 titles (via MobyGames), from blockbuster franchises like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" to a huge catalog of indie hits. Add in NES, SNES, and GameCube titles through Nintendo Switch Online, and you're getting access to decades of gaming history in one device.
Nintendo Switch's gaming library and pricing
When the Switch released on March 3, 2017, it launched alongside "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". The console released at $299 with the then-standard price of $59.99 for new first-party games. Compared to Nintendo's higher prices of $69.99 today, shopping for a new or even used Nintendo Switch is better value for the money you spend on games.
There are several Switch versions you can get your hands on today: the Nintendo Switch OLED ($399.99), the original Switch ($339.99), and the Switch Lite ($229.99). For graphics, the OLED is the best, making "The Witcher 3," a 2015 game, look incredible — and we're excited about the new "The Witcher" game that CD Projekt Red announced. The Switch Lite is handheld-only and good for travels, while the standard model is the one to buy if you want to keep things simple. While the prices for each console have gone up, all models are cheaper than the Switch 2's $449.99 price tag, making the OG Switch an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.
The Switch library is vast, but there are standout titles you need to check out. "Hades" and newer titles like "Hades 2," which I play every day on my Switch, are amazing indie choices that run smoothly on any model. "Stardew Valley," "Hollow Knight: Silksong," and "Metroid Dread" are other great picks.
Nintendo Switch hardware comparisons
All Nintendo Switch models, except for the Lite, are playable on TV or as a handheld. While the Switch 2 is also capable of that, it may as well just take the title and stick a two on it, as there aren't huge differences between the two consoles. The Switch offers a resolution of 1920 pixels by 1080 pixels at 60 frames per second, whereas the Switch 2 can run up to 4K resolution on TVs and show 120 frames per second.
Let's face it: Nintendo games aren't graphically heavy. The console isn't pushing out titles like "Baldur's Gate 3." For that, you'll want to invest in a Steam Deck OLED with exclusive features — but its steep price of $549.00 makes the Switch a bargain. Even the ROG Xbox Ally can run high-performance games, but dropping $599 on it over a Switch is not a great idea if you value your money. Plus, connecting both portable PCs to a TV requires a dock sold separately. As for battery life, Nintendo states the standard Switch and the Switch OLED can run from four and a half to nine hours on a full charge, depending on the game. The Steam Deck offers three to 12 hours of charge.
Our family has multiple Switch consoles: two Lite models for "Animal Crossing" and an OLED model for "Breath of the Wild." As someone whose first console was the Nintendo 64, I've been a fan since "The
Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." Plus, being able to play as Link in "Super Smash Bros." in 1999 and again in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" for the Switch is awesome. We may not have to wait much longer for a follow-up, as the Super Smash Bros. director has been working on a secret new game for years. If you're in the market for a fun handheld with a library of hundreds of games that are great for the whole family, a Nintendo Switch offers all of that at an affordable price.