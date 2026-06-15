All Apple Intelligence Features Coming In iOS 27

It took Apple long enough, but everything it previewed in 2024 during the WWDC keynote is about to come true. Right out of beta 1, developers have been able to explore the new Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features introduced in early June by the company. Among the powered-up technologies, iOS 27 users have several stock apps with Apple intelligence support, and old, but known features, such as Visual Intelligence, Writing Tools, and Image Playground have all been revamped.

While Apple worked hard to bring these features to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro users, it was its partnership with Google and custom Gemini models that are finally powering up the company's AI efforts. Apple says most of those features work locally on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, but even those that require a connection to a cloud have a layer of protection thanks to the Private Cloud Compute, which ensures user information remains anonymous and no profile is created to track them.

Customers with an iPhone 15 Pro, iPad with M1 or A17 Pro, and Macs with M1 or A18 Pro chips or newer will be able to enjoy in full the all-new Apple Intelligence features. That said, it's important to note that some of the functions are still limited to English, and even once iOS 27 is out, most of these functions will remain in beta.