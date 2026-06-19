Doctor Who's First Spin-Off Was A Low-Budget, Direct-To-Video Movie

"Doctor Who" first aired on November 23, 1963, with the episode "An Unearthly Child." It follows the adventures of the character known as the Doctor as they explore space and time in their spaceship, the TARDIS, which is perhaps more recognizable than even the best time machines in movies. Since its debut, the sci-fi television show has made movies, specials, and spin-off series featuring some of the Doctor's companions and organizations visited in the original series. One of those spin-offs was the low-budget, direct-to-video movie titled "Wartime."

"Wartime" did not star the Doctor, but was the first independent spin-off of "Doctor Who." The movie follows Warrant Officer John Benton of the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce (UNIT). Benton is tasked with delivering radioactive material to UNIT headquarters, but his mission is distracted by ghostly visions of his father, who died during the Second World War, played by Michael Wisher. Wisher originally played Davros, the creator of Doctor Who's iconic sci-fi villains, the Daleks. Benton also sees visions of his brother Chris, who died as a child. Benton must face his past demons while dealing with those who seek to steal the radioactive item.

What makes "Wartime" truly important to the fanbase is that it is the first standalone movie in this universe. It isn't that long a film, and only nine actors are listed as appearing in it. Today, the film may be purchased on Vimeo to enjoy.