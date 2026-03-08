5 Best Time Machines In Movies, Ranked

Time travel is probably one of the coolest sub-genres of science fiction, but even more so when it requires a specific bit of transport to get the job done. Movies have housed a wild array of time machines from hot tubs (like in "Hot Tub Time Machine") to the nearest cupboard (like in heartwrenching rom-com "About Time"). If we had to pick which kinds of ride towers above the rest, though, there are five machines in particular that we'd love to skim through the centuries on, which we'd most importantly look cool doing so.

Below is a batch of brilliant machines that all tower above other well-known time machines for specific reasons. They might get marks for hiding in plain sight, they might come with an extra bit of flair that makes us wish we could hop back in time any chance we got, or they might simply have gained legendary status for whatever franchise they've become a part of. While we wait and wonder whether time travel is real, here are our five favorite machines that make us think for the briefest of moments that it actually was.