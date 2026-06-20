If you were around for the earlier Android software releases, then you remember how much sweeter they once were. After alpha and beta prerelease versions, each major Android release was named after a dessert, in alphabetical order. Android 1.5 was named Cupcake, then 1.6 was Donut and 2.0 was Eclair. Those versions were followed by Froyo (2.2), Gingerbread (2.3), Honeycomb (3.0), Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0), Jelly Bean (4.1), KitKat (4.4), Lollipop (5.0), Marshmallow (6.0), Nougat (7.0), and Oreo (8.0). But after Android 9.0's launch back in 2018, which was called Android Pie, Google stopped using those delicious names.

Why did Android stop using dessert names for new OS versions? While it might be easy to assume Google suddenly outlawed all desserts on its campus and turned away from ever using delightful foods and snacks ever again, the real reason is pretty simple, and makes a lot of sense to boot.

In a blog post published back when Google launched Android 10, the first version launched without a sweet name, the team explained the change was being made in the interest of global parity. To become more inclusive and accessible to the rest of the world, Android would now follow basic version numbers, like Android 10, 11, 12, and so on. As for why that was an inclusive change, the dessert names weren't always understood by the international community — some places simply don't have the same desserts or call them something else (the team also pointed out that pies are not a dessert in some places). In a way, however, the dessert names have nonetheless lived on.