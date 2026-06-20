Underwater Speakers Are Having An Unexpected Effect On Jamaica's Coral Reefs

Coral reefs are essential for a healthy ocean and thriving fish colonies. Sadly, coral reefs are dying out in large part due to the global warming climate crisis. In fact, Australia's famous Great Barrier Reef is in severe danger of being destroyed. Now, hope to save damaged coral reefs has come from an unexpected source: underwater speakers.

A scientific team looked into coral reef off of the Jamaica coastline that was bleaching. This is a term used for the whitening of reefs that suffer from extremely hot ocean temperatures. Bleached coral are more vulnerable to dying off, but not beyond hope. The team hopes that by playing the sounds from a speaker normally associated with a healthy coral reef system — such as the noises of fish — that it could lure more marine life back into the bleached coral reef and thus help restore it.

This effort was inspired by similar work at the Great Barrier Reef, the details of which were published in Nature. It brought together a team of researchers from such organizations as the Australian Institute of Marine Science and James Cook University to try to save coral reefs and make underwater ecosystems thrive once again.