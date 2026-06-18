DJI Osmo 360 Review: A High-End 360-Degree Camera

The DJI Osmo 360 offers a slightly different design than other 360-degree cameras. It doesn't follow the tall, stick-like profile that's become Insta360's signature. Instead, it's shorter and more brick-like, with a wider screen. It measures 61 × 36.3 × 81mm and weighs around 183 grams. For context, that makes it slightly lighter than the Insta360 X5, which weighs around 202 grams, and a touch taller and narrower than the GoPro Max. The wider screen gives it a more camera-like feel than most 360 competitors, which helps when you're holding it with one hand.

On the front of the device, you'll find one of the two cameras. On the back are the second camera and the display. Interacting with that display involves pressing the square and circle button directly underneath it. On the left side, while looking at the screen, you'll find a small door that houses the battery compartment and microSD card slot. On the right side is a similar door with a USB-C port and a power button.

Relatively unique is the fact that you don't actually have to use that microSD card slot if you don't want to. The camera has 128 gigabytes of storage built right into it, and over 100 gigabytes of that is usable. In other words, if you forgot your microSD card or you forgot to grab one when you bought the camera, you'll still be able to start filming right away. I really appreciate this, as it's enough storage to hold a good amount of footage at 8K. If you transfer footage regularly, you might never need to worry about getting a microSD card in the first place.

It has solid build quality, which is important for use as an action cam. It's IP68-rated, which means it's dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 10 meters without a separate housing, provided the battery door and USB-C port cover are properly closed.

The catch is, unlike some other models, the lenses are not user-replaceable, which means that if you scratch or crack the glass, you'll have to send it back to DJI for servicing. When you're buying a camera that's built specifically as an action cam, that can be a tough pill to swallow. It's also a departure from other recent Insta360 models, some of which do have user-replaceable parts.

I'm reviewing the Adventure Combo, which comes with a series of accessories that you can use with the camera. There's a selfie stick, which extends pretty far thanks to its telescoping design. There's also a battery charging case with three batteries, so you can keep two extras charged up as needed. Finally, there's a small carry bag for storing the camera, and inside that bag, you'll find a USB-C cable and a tilting adapter mount.