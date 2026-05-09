10 New Costco Electronics To Look Out For In 2026
Costco is one of the best places to get your electronics in store or online with a pretty wide selection to choose from as well as great prices, rewards, and warranties. Laptops, sound bars, TVs, headphones, and some fancy useful gadgets are all available for the taking. Electronics get stocked frequently if you're looking for something new to buy. We combed through the warehouse chain's new releases and decided to narrow them to a few specific products. Of course, there will be more available throughout the rest of the year, but these are the new ones that may be worth your while so far.
The focus will be on late 2025 as well as early 2026 releases. It's worth noting that some of these items come in bundles that aren't available elsewhere. Also, model numbers may differ from what you find at other outlets since Costco products sometimes get a unique product name — but they are usually identical items. To help narrow down our list, we also consulted with some expert reviews. Here are the 10 new Costco electronics you should look out for in 2026.
1. M5 MacBook Air
The MacBook Air used to be built for light users who needed a laptop to read or write documents and browse the internet. That's not the case anymore with the newer versions, including the latest MacBook Air. For this reason, the M5 MacBook Air at Costco should be a strong contender if you're currently in need of a new laptop. It's the sweet spot if you live in your browser, office, and apps, and sometimes get into some creative work like heavy video editing — and we're talking about the base 13-inch model that comes with 16GB unified memory and a 512GB solid-state drive.
The M5 MacBook Air also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, meaning you get a machine that should see you through years of everyday work without showing any signs of sluggishness. The older M1 and M2 models of the MacBook Air still hold their own in 2026, which means you'll be rocking the new 15-inch M5 for quite a while if you grab one today for under just $1,200 from Costco. Also, we highly recommend you go for this laptop if you're thinking of moving up from an Intel Mac and you are the kind of person who values getting as many years as you possibly can from your tech investments.
2. Shark ChillPill 2-in-1 Fan and InstaChill Cooling System
With summer just around the corner, one of the ways you can prepare yourself is by getting a portable fan that you can throw in your bag and take wherever you go. The Shark ChillPill 2-in-1 Fan and Instachill Cooling System is one of the latest Costco additions in this category and comes with a high-speed fan and the InstaChill metal cooling plate. The device is just three inches long, meaning it can fit in most pockets, it comes with a lanyard to help you carry and use it easily, and the battery can last you up to 11 hours.
The ChillPill's bladeless fan speed tops out at 25 feet per second, and the cooling plate can lower skin temperature by up to 16 degrees on contact. It may come in handy for long queues in poorly ventilated areas, all-day festivals, post-workout relief, and hot road trips. One thing that early reviewers have pointed out is that the fan can get as loud as a small hair dryer at maximum speed. Besides that, this $130 summer survival tool works like a charm. Before you buy, it's worth noting that some retailers may bundle their variants (they cost more) with a misting attachment, which isn't the case at Costco.
3. Anker Solix C1000X Gen 2 Power Station
One tech device to consider having for power outages, road trips, or camping is a portable power station. Costco's Anker Solix C1000X Gen 2 that comes bundled with a 200W bifacial solar panel is one of the best deals you can find in 2026. Before we get further into this 1kWh kit, note that the C1000X Gen 2 is a Costco variant but is essentially the same unit as the C1000 Gen 2 you may come across elsewhere with one less power outlet. Other than the difference in the number of outlets, Costco's C1000X also comes with a portable solar panel and will set you back $600 for the bundle.
The C1000X Gen 2's standout feature is the fact that you can charge it from 0-100% in under 50 minutes if you use AC (1,600W). That's 43 minutes to be precise, making it the fastest recharging portable power station in the world, according to Guinness World Records. Of course, the official record involves the more common C1000 Gen 2 model, but they are basically the same thing, as pointed out earlier. Another thing worth highlighting is just how portable the C1000X Gen 2 is. It weighs in at 24.9 pounds. It has a pair of 140W USB-C ports, a 12V car socket, one 12W USB-A port, an extra 15W USB-C port, and 2,000W max AC output. The bundled portable solar panel may only max out 200W, but it really comes in clutch when you're on the move with the power station.
4. LG OLED evo C6
If you want to upgrade your current TV, there are some OLED TVs that users swear by. A new model, LG's evo C6, is also worth a look. We mentioned its predecessor, the C5, to be one of the best-looking TV screens with the highest color accuracy you can buy, but the new C6 is a clear step up, with richer HDR highlights and better processing. The C6 excels at games, comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, and delivers up to 165Hz refresh rate in 4K when gaming from your computer.
Being OLED, the C6 will deliver deep blacks with zero haloing around bright highlights while also giving you a decent wide-viewing angle. It's an OLED TV that just works. It comes in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch variants. The last two sizes use a different and newer OLED panel than the rest. However, only three sizes are available at Costco at the time of writing, the 48-, 55-, and 65-inch ones, with prices starting at $1,600 for the smallest of the bunch. The main drawback you'll get with the C6 is a bit of stutter when watching content – one of the main reasons upgrading to an OLED TV might not be worth it.
5. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)
If you're looking to get a new pair of headphones in 2026, the $400 second generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones from Costco might be the best noise-canceling headphones yet, according to a review from Aaron X Loud and Wireless. Besides being outstandingly comfortable, they come with top-of-the-line noise blocking, spatial audio, USB-C audio, and up to 30 hours' worth of listening time with active noise cancellation turned on. They are also ultra-portable thanks to their foldable design that you can use during daily commutes or long flights.
One good thing about USB-C headphones is that you can charge them while still enjoying lossless audio, a definite plus if this is your primary listening mode. The QC Ultra headphones also come with spatial audio with head tracking. Head tracking ensures the dialogue or music you're listening to remains in a fixed position in space rather than moving with your head, making it more immersive. The new QC Ultra ticks all the right boxes and is future-proof if you're looking for comfortable headphones to kill the noise in your commutes while sounding great.
6. TCL Q6CH 5.1 Ch Soundbar
Once you grab a new TV, especially a mid-range or below, we recommend bundling it with one of the best soundbars you can buy in 2026 to get the best possible audio experience. The good thing is that you don't have to break the bank if you go for one like the $240 TCL Q6CH 5.1 Ch soundbar. This is the Costco variant, with the only difference being the SKU name — elsewhere you will find this unit identified as TCL Q65H.
The Q6CH is powerful and immersive for the price, with the subwoofer packing quite a punch and the surround sound convincingly good for movies as well as sports. It doesn't really match up to a true separate system, but it's a huge jump from whatever most built-in TV speakers have to offer. What makes this soundbar an even better deal is that Costco's pricing undercuts rivals such as Amazon, thus saving you a few bucks. If you don't care about getting the highest-end brands or overengineered designs, the Q6CH should be in your cart. It sounds good enough, and that's what really matters, especially if you're on a tight budget.
7. Roborock QX Revo Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop
Costco is one of the best places to shop when it comes to top-of-the-line robot vacuum brands that aren't Roombas, and one of the best deals you can find in 2026 is the $800 Roborock QX Revo Ultra — especially useful if you own pets. It's Costco exclusive and comes with a powerful vacuum (up to 18,500Pa of suction) and a multifunctional docking station with hot mop wash, auto-refill, and auto-empty. Most robot vacuums with all these features will set you back over a thousand bucks, making this Costco listing a great deal.
In real-world testing, the QX Revo Ultra shows strong performance when cleaning up mixed debris and embedded pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. The docking station's hot-water mop washing plus heated drying is associated with flagship cleaners and nice to have. The QX Revo Ultra also comes with Costco's lifetime satisfaction guarantee, which isn't something you may get from other big-box retailers.
The only real catch with this unit is how it handles obstacle avoidance. The QX Revo Ultra's sensors do a pretty good job for walls and furniture but may struggle if you have tiny objects such as cables and toys lying around or pets it may encounter. Other than a relatively small dustbin that you have to manually trigger to empty when full, this robot vacuum would be a great addition if your floors are generally tidy.
8. Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Cleaner
The new Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is another new Costco addition worth a look — especially if you're keen on automatic vacuuming. It's the best robot Shark has released so far, according to Vacuum Wars, and shows excellent abilities in pet-hair removal and debris pickup and has the highest ever obstacle avoidance score for the brand. What really sells the PowerDetect UV Reveal is the UV light feature that triggers extra mop passes when it detects hard-to-see stains.
The PowerDetect UV Reveal also comes with an advanced docking station with washable filters to save you money, 185-degree Fahrenheit hot-water mop, heated drying, and a bagless auto-empty system. There are a couple of shortcomings to be aware of before buying. This robot tends to use more water than other brands, ending up leaving floors noticeably wet. It posted one of the lowest combined mopping scores ever recorded by Vacuum Wars at the time of writing. Despite the negatives, the PowerDetect UV Reveal is still a solid automatic vacuum with just good enough mopping capabilities to get by.
9. GoPro Max2 8K 360 Action Camera Bundle
Costco's GoPro Max2 8K 360 Action Camera Bundle eliminates the need to have to put together various accessories to get high-quality, 360-degree video. Everything you want is in this bundle. The camera can shoot up to 8K at 30fps or 4K at 60fps if you need traditional action footage. Compared to competitors such as the Insta360 and DJI offerings, this camera holds its own. Our friends over at SlashGear say the GoPro Max2 is "the new best 360-degree action camera." Its strong point is in stabilization and slow-motion capture up to 4K at 100fps or 5.6K at 60fps, and, of course, it takes invisible pole shots, which come in handy when recording social media content, vlogs, or sports.
Here's what you get in the Costco bundle: a case, two batteries, SD card, extension pole, lens replacement kit, and mounts to build a complete rig. On most reviews and online stores, you're likely to come across just the camera body, requiring you to buy the accessories separately. Grab the Costco bundle if you're on the lookout for an Insta360 or DJI Osmo alternative, but bear in mind that the Max2 performs best when outdoors or in well-lit interiors. It may struggle in low-light conditions, which is common for these types of cameras.
10. Ring Wired Doorbell Pro and Indoor Cam Plus Bundle
Costco's Ring bundle is a nifty way to add an extra set of eyes to watch over your home. In the bundle you get the 4K Ring Wired Doorbell Pro for your main entrance and an Indoor Cam Plus that you can strategically place anywhere inside your house. The Doorbell Pro captures 4K video and alerts you instantly when someone approaches your front door. It also uses advanced motion detection that can reliably sense people as well as packages. The camera also does a pretty good job of taming shaded porches or darkness without losing much detail using the brand's Low-Light Sight technology.
You'll get an app to help you customize motion zones with the Doorbell Pro and integrate with Alexa for routines and announcements. For the Indoor Cam Plus, you get a 1440P recording that basically does what the front door camera does but inside your house. The standout feature that we like about these two cameras is the AI-powered event descriptions. For instance, if the camera spots an animal, it will instantly describe it and what it's doing live via Alexa. This Ring bundle is a solid buy but remember to factor in a Ring Protect subscription if you need advanced features and cloud recording.
How we came up with this list
To help you narrow down which new gadgets are worth giving a try this year from Costco, we scoured through the store and checked out some of the latest additions. We then filtered out to include only those items that have been in stock for a couple of months at most at the time of this writing. To make the final cut, a product had to have favorable reviews from expert reviewers. We deliberately left out customer reviews on Costco since the selections are new additions and haven't been bought online enough times to have a substantial number of users who can give a clear impression on what they think.
Static Media owns and operates BGR and SlashGear.