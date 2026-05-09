10 New Costco Electronics To Look Out For In 2026

Costco is one of the best places to get your electronics in store or online with a pretty wide selection to choose from as well as great prices, rewards, and warranties. Laptops, sound bars, TVs, headphones, and some fancy useful gadgets are all available for the taking. Electronics get stocked frequently if you're looking for something new to buy. We combed through the warehouse chain's new releases and decided to narrow them to a few specific products. Of course, there will be more available throughout the rest of the year, but these are the new ones that may be worth your while so far.

The focus will be on late 2025 as well as early 2026 releases. It's worth noting that some of these items come in bundles that aren't available elsewhere. Also, model numbers may differ from what you find at other outlets since Costco products sometimes get a unique product name — but they are usually identical items. To help narrow down our list, we also consulted with some expert reviews. Here are the 10 new Costco electronics you should look out for in 2026.