This New Costco Gadget Might Be The Perfect Summer Survival Tool

As the hot days of summer approach, so does the need to keep cool while enjoying the outdoors. If you are a Costco member, then it has a gadget that meets just this need. It is the $130 Shark ChillPill 2-in-1 Fan and InstaChill Personal Cooling System. The fan comes with a lanyard so that you can loop it around your neck or arm to carry it around, and at only three inches long, it's easy enough to store in a pocket or bag. It works via rechargeable battery that can last 11 hours at low speed.

The two-in-one part of the name comes from the fact that it is a fan and a cooler. The fan blows air at 25 feet per second, while the InstaChill cooling system uses Shark's cryo-inspired cooling technology. Just touch it to your skin and it is designed to lower the temperature by up to 16 degrees on contact. If you are looking to upgrade your home cooling for the summer as well, this gadget brings smart controls to ceiling fans.