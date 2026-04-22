This New Costco Gadget Might Be The Perfect Summer Survival Tool
As the hot days of summer approach, so does the need to keep cool while enjoying the outdoors. If you are a Costco member, then it has a gadget that meets just this need. It is the $130 Shark ChillPill 2-in-1 Fan and InstaChill Personal Cooling System. The fan comes with a lanyard so that you can loop it around your neck or arm to carry it around, and at only three inches long, it's easy enough to store in a pocket or bag. It works via rechargeable battery that can last 11 hours at low speed.
The two-in-one part of the name comes from the fact that it is a fan and a cooler. The fan blows air at 25 feet per second, while the InstaChill cooling system uses Shark's cryo-inspired cooling technology. Just touch it to your skin and it is designed to lower the temperature by up to 16 degrees on contact. If you are looking to upgrade your home cooling for the summer as well, this gadget brings smart controls to ceiling fans.
What consumers say about this Shark fan
When it comes to what consumers have to say about this personal fan and cooler from Shark, it's important to note that are limited reviews on Costco. Buyers there were pleased with how the InstaChill cooling plate worked, saying "It was instantly cool to the touch" and how well made the lanyard cross-body strap is. However, concerns included less powerful airflow than expected. Over at Amazon, this summer survival tool has 100 reviews and more than 50% are five stars.
Positive feedback includes, "The little metal cooling thing is awesome" and "The fan is powerful." That said, some buyers felt that battery life was too low, and be aware that certain retailers sell this Shark fan and cooler with an additional misting attachment for additional cooling that is not included at Costco. And if its price point is too expensive, Costco has plenty of other gadgets under $100 that are highly-rated by consumers.