5 Costco Gadgets Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying
Some of the best consumer tech products on the market aren't all that pricey, and many of these useful gadgets can be found at Costco. We've been covering the retailer recently to help our readers home in on some awesome finds, including prebuilt PCs that are beating DIY prices, and we're left impressed at the sheer volume of inventory that the warehouse giant maintains.
Costco is also a great place to buy a new TV, and there are plenty of smaller items, too, which is what we'll be focusing on today. For less than $100, you'll find all kinds of budget-friendly tech at the popular retailer, and we picked five of the best inexpensive gadgets that Costco shoppers stand behind. The priciest product on our list ($90) also happens to be the first one featured, while the least expensive option only costs $33. Without further ado, let's dive into the Eufy Floodlight.
Eufy Floodlight E30 with Pan and Tilt Security Camera
Home security isn't something to take lightly, and neither is your safety when arriving home at night. That's where the $90 Eufy Floodlight E30 with Pan and Tilt Security Camera comes in. Delivering 360 degrees of coverage, this floodlight features manual pan-tilt-zoom controls, as well as automatic patrols you can schedule in the Eufy app. There is also an AI-powered motion tracking feature.
Capturing footage in 2K HD resolution, the camera leverages its 2,000-lumen LED floodlights for full-color nighttime views. Costco shoppers are impressed, with comments like, "Excellent coverage and motion capabilities. Great value for the price. Plenty of programming options available on the app." There's no monthly subscription required as footage is stored locally on a microSD card (up to 128GB, sold separately), or via the Eufy HomeBase S380 if you're building out a bigger system and want more storage.
The E30 floodlight has an IP67 ingress-protection rating, so it's built to handle most weather conditions. Costco shoppers gave this product 4.4 out of 5 stars overall, and the majority were in the 5-star camp. Do keep in mind that this Eufy floodlight needs to be hardwired into your home's electrical system as there is no battery or plug-in connection option.
SHOKZ OpenRun SE Bone Conduction Headphones
Bone conduction headphones continue to grow in popularity and SHOKZ is one of the major players on the market. The $80 SHOKZ OpenRun SE are a lightweight option that ditch traditional drivers for bone conduction nodes. Resting just outside your ear, these headphones transfer sound through your head and jaw, and the results have left Costco buyers impressed. One review, in particular, sums up the positives by saying, "The music/tonal quality is really good for [these] type of headphones, the volume control has a lot of range, and the battery seems to last longer than my cheaper former headphones."
The OpenRun SE uses Bluetooth 5.1 and PremiumPitch 2.0+ technology to deliver strong audio quality. On a full charge, the headphones should last up to eight hours, and a 10-minute recharge provides 1.5 hours of playback. They're also IP67-rated for moisture and have a built-in noise-canceling microphone for taking phone calls. The OpenRun SE is available in two colors: Dark Gray or Indigo, and standard or mini size. These headphones earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, but be aware that the OpenRun SE uses a proprietary charging cable (it's included) that some folks thought was a bit too short.
SnapPower GuideLight 2 LED Outlet Covers
Extra illumination can come in handy, especially when scrounging for pantry snacks at 3 AM. For added LED lighting where you need it most, check out the SnapPower GuideLight 2 LED Outlet Covers, which come in a 3-pack for $33 at Costco. These replacement outlet covers, that are compatible with most standard and GFCI outlets, use photocell technology to power on or off, and have an overall rating of 4.3 stars.
The GuideLight is at full brightness when no ambient lighting is detected, and gradually softens as the room becomes lighter. Installing the covers simply requires removing the existing plate and screwing the SnapPower into place. Hardware is included, along with an installation guide and one-year warranty. Most shoppers are happy with this Costco gadget that is well under $100, with comments like, "These lights are perfect as simple to install and use guidelights. They are extremely easy to install, just be gentle so as not to disturb the contacts."
One thing to keep in mind: Some reviews note that the GuideLight covers aren't compatible with certain duplex outlets and user pointed out that the cover you're replacing needs to be from an outlet with two internal contacts as the one-contact design doesn't seem to work.
TYPE S 8600mAh Jump Starter & Portable Power Bank
There's nothing worse than finding out your car battery is dead, and while vehicle jump-starters are a dime a dozen, the $70 TYPE S 8600mAh Jump Starter doubles as a high-speed power bank. It is capable of jumping up to a 6.0-liter gas or 4.0-liter diesel engine and comes with a 12-volt car charger, though it can also be charged via USB-C. This TYPE S jump starter is splash-resistant, is rated for temperatures between -4°and 93° Fahrenheit, and can charge devices with 65 watts of output.
One customer was pleasantly surprised at its capabilities, noting "My car battery was completely dead, a multimeter showed only 2 volts. I honestly didn't believe this tiny jump starter could start a 3.5L V6 engine, but I gave it a try anyway. To my surprise, it started the engine instantly!" On Costco's site, the TYPE S charger has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 100 shoppers. Based on user feedback, we'd advise reading the manual carefully; some drivers had issues getting the TYPE S to charge their vehicle, while others had no problems whatsoever.
Apple AirTag 1st Generation
Losing track of valuables happens to everyone now and then. Fortunately, major tech companies like Apple have created an app-and-tracker system to help you find those lost goods. At Costco, you can nab a 4-pack of 1st Generation Apple AirTags for $80, though there is a limit of one transaction per membership, and a maximum of two units per 24 hours. Compatible with iOS and iPadOS 14.5 or later, the AirTags use a CR2032 battery that should last over a year. Once activated, you'll be able to track AirTags near and far.
This is thanks to Apple's Find My network, which enables worldwide tracking. If you can't locate an item, Lost Mode allows you to add instructions for anyone who finds it and has access to an iPhone or iPad. Most Costco shoppers gave the AirTags a 5-star review, with one user writing, "Effective in locating misplaced keys, wallets, luggage, remote controls, etc.", while another was impressed at the easy setup. With a 4.8-star rating overall, from over 1,300 reviews, these AirTags easily qualify as Costco gadgets under $100 worth buying.
How we chose these Costco gadgets
Costco sells just about everything, including electronics. Our goal was to locate five gadgets for less than $100, but we also wanted to pick well-reviewed items with more pros than cons. We chose products with at least a 4-star rating and aimed to cover a wide range of devices, including home security, wireless headphones, and iPhone and iPad-friendly tracking devices.