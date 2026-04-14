5 Costco Gadgets Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying

Some of the best consumer tech products on the market aren't all that pricey, and many of these useful gadgets can be found at Costco. We've been covering the retailer recently to help our readers home in on some awesome finds, including prebuilt PCs that are beating DIY prices, and we're left impressed at the sheer volume of inventory that the warehouse giant maintains.

Costco is also a great place to buy a new TV, and there are plenty of smaller items, too, which is what we'll be focusing on today. For less than $100, you'll find all kinds of budget-friendly tech at the popular retailer, and we picked five of the best inexpensive gadgets that Costco shoppers stand behind. The priciest product on our list ($90) also happens to be the first one featured, while the least expensive option only costs $33. Without further ado, let's dive into the Eufy Floodlight.