This Tiny Gadget Brings Smart Controls To Every Ceiling Fan In Your Home

The Bond Bridge is one of those essential smart home gadgets you should be using if you have multiple ceiling fans at home. What it does is copy the signals from your ceiling fan's remote and transmit those same signals to control your fan. Once configured, the Bond Bridge then provides you with a digital remote control right in the companion Bond Home app. This means you can manage your ceiling fan like any other smart home device. For instance, you can turn it off from the app while you're away from home, speed it up right from your bed, and add it to routines for automated convenience.

If you already have a smart home system in place, the Bond Bridge can easily be integrated into it. It's compatible with major platforms like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Home Assistant. This allows you to use voice control commands, such as "Turn on the [fan name]," "Set the [fan name] to low," and "Increase [fan name] by 70%." If your ceiling fan comes with a light, you can also use voice commands to switch the light on or off and dim it (assuming the light supports dimming).

What's convenient about the Bond Bridge is that it doesn't need to be installed. You simply plug it into a wall outlet, set things up in the app, and you're good to go. One unit is enough to cover 2,500 square feet and manage a maximum of 30 devices. If your home is larger or has multiple stories, it's best to use more than one bridge. They're designed with anti-collision RF technology, so their signals won't interfere with each other. Other than ceiling fans, the Bond Bridge works with fireplaces and shades, too.