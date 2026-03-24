4 TVs With The Highest Color Accuracy You Can Buy In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From screen size to the operating system, there are several things to consider when you are buying a new television. Picture quality is often one of the biggest considerations for most buyers as it directly impacts the viewing experience. Multiple factors can affect a TV's picture quality, including its brightness, color gamut, and support for different HDR formats. However, a TV's picture quality can suffer greatly if it can't display colors accurately. The overall visuals will look unnatural, taking you out of the scene.

While you can get a TV's color calibrated professionally, it's an added cost, which can be better spent investing in other things, like an expert-recommended soundbar to enhance your overall home cinema experience. So, it's often a good idea to pick a TV model that comes with good color accuracy out of the box. Although a TV's specifications or marketing won't typically tell you about a TV's color accuracy, experts, like Rtings.com, measure the color accuracy of the models they review to better inform consumers. Here are some of the TV models that you can buy in 2026, which have scored the highest in color accuracy measurements from Rtings.com and other reviewers.