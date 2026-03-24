4 TVs With The Highest Color Accuracy You Can Buy In 2026
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From screen size to the operating system, there are several things to consider when you are buying a new television. Picture quality is often one of the biggest considerations for most buyers as it directly impacts the viewing experience. Multiple factors can affect a TV's picture quality, including its brightness, color gamut, and support for different HDR formats. However, a TV's picture quality can suffer greatly if it can't display colors accurately. The overall visuals will look unnatural, taking you out of the scene.
While you can get a TV's color calibrated professionally, it's an added cost, which can be better spent investing in other things, like an expert-recommended soundbar to enhance your overall home cinema experience. So, it's often a good idea to pick a TV model that comes with good color accuracy out of the box. Although a TV's specifications or marketing won't typically tell you about a TV's color accuracy, experts, like Rtings.com, measure the color accuracy of the models they review to better inform consumers. Here are some of the TV models that you can buy in 2026, which have scored the highest in color accuracy measurements from Rtings.com and other reviewers.
LG B5
Part of LG's OLED lineup, the LG B5 is one of the best OLED TVs on a budget. It has a lot to like, from its 4K 120Hz panel to four HDMI 2.1 ports. However, it really shines in terms of the picture quality with its inky blacks and vibrant colors. Another highlight of the TV is its out-of-the-box color accuracy, which is amazing and is widely recognized by experts. This means you don't really have to worry about getting it calibrated. It's not perfect, though. The white balance is slightly off, but there are no issues in terms of color accuracy.
You'll also be happy to know it has a wide color gamut and delivers nearly complete coverage of the DCI-P3 and nearly 75% of the BT.2020 color space. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR and runs on LG's own webOS platform. Unfortunately, it doesn't get as bright as some of the more expensive OLED models, which can be a problem in bright ambient conditions and while displaying highlights in HDR content. You can buy it in screen sizes ranging from 48 inches to 83 inches, and the smallest model retails for as low as $600 on Best Buy.
TCL QM6K
The TCL QM6K was a standout 2025 model, which continues to be regarded as one of the best budget smart TVs in 2026. It offers excellent color accuracy right from the factory, resulting in lifelike colors. That said, there is a minor deviation in the representation of blues, reds, and magentas. However, the issue with the color magenta is common in QLED TVs, like the QM6K. Besides the impressive color accuracy, this TCL 4K TV is a solid budget TV for gaming, thanks to the fact that you can play games in 4K at 144Hz and in 1080p at 288Hz. You also get variable refresh rate (VRR) support.
Moreover, the TV can handle all common HDR formats, and it runs on the Google TV platform. It comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch sizes. The TCL QM6K starts at less than $500, which is a solid price. Being a budget model, though, it does have some drawbacks. For example, it doesn't get very bright, and like most other LED TVs, it has poor viewing angles. Audio performance also leaves a lot to be desired, but there are several cheap ways to upgrade your TV's audio.
Panasonic Z95B
Panasonic marked its re-entry in the U.S. TV market less than two years ago, but the company already has some pretty great TVs, especially the OLED models. The Panasonic Z95B is an impressive OLED TV that delivers outstanding color accuracy, making it one of the best smart TVs for cinephiles. There are very minor color issues that a vast majority of people won't even notice. Another highlight of the TV, according to experts, is the excellent audio performance, thanks to the presence of a 5.1.2 sound system.
In other features, the Z95B is chock-full of modern TV technologies, including a 144Hz native refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. However, there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports; the other two are rated for HDMI 2.0 speeds, which is a bit of a downer for a flagship-grade OLED TV. Another thing that not everyone is happy with is its smart TV operating system. It runs on Fire TV OS, which gives you access to all popular streaming services and the Alexa voice assistant, but can feel clunky and is riddled with ads. The TV is available in three sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, with the list price starting at $2,000. Unfortunately, some of its sizes can be harder to find on sale.
LG C5
The LG C5 is another 2025 OLED television model from the company that boasts impressive color accuracy out of the box and is a great choice for most buyers looking for a high-end model. Experts say that, beyond a few color mapping errors, the TV displays colors accurately, which means movies and shows appear just the way the creator intended them to. Another good thing about the C5 is that it almost entirely covers the DCI-P3 color gamut, while covering 70% of the BT.2020 color space.
It has all the modern TV features you might want, including a high refresh rate panel, four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision HDR support, and advanced gaming technologies. It runs on webOS, which generally offers a good experience, and is available in a range of sizes, from 42-inch to 83-inch. The only notable drawbacks of the TV are its lack of support for DTS audio pass-through and HDR10+. It starts at under $900 for the smallest size.
How we selected these TVs
A TV's color accuracy significantly contributes to its overall picture quality, since that's the key to getting natural-looking visuals. However, as it's not something that you can easily measure without professional-grade equipment, we consulted expert reviews from trusted sources like Rtings.com to identify TV models that offer excellent color accuracy while watching both SDR and HDR content. Our recommendations are also excellent TV models overall that deliver on multiple other fronts while packing most of the essentials you expect in a modern TV.