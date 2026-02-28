5 Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your TV's Audio

A common mistake most people make is investing in a decent set of speakers right away, even when the built-in speakers aren't the problem. Sometimes, the audio settings are misconfigured or an incorrect mode is set, which may have automatically lowered the sound levels. So, the first thing you should do is try adjusting the available options, as there are several TV settings that can completely change your audio.

To do that, open your TV's settings and head into the Sound/Audio section. Generally, decreasing the "Bass" and increasing the "Treble" helps with clarity, but there's no one-size-fits-all configuration. So you will have to test out the different combinations until the audio quality improves and dialogue becomes clearer. Also, if there are built-in sound presets like Movie, Standard, or Speech Boost, check them out. It's very possible that switching to Movie or Speech Boost will help.

Some modern TVs also come with auto-sound tuning features, like Panasonic's Space Tune, which automatically adjust the output based on the room's setup. The TV will send out a series of test signals to gauge how far it is from the walls, objects, and the listener, then optimize parameters like frequency, treble, and bass to deliver the best results. If your TV has the same or a similar feature, using it would be a smart choice.