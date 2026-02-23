5 Smart TVs That Cinephiles Swear By

The smart TV with the highest home theater score at Rtings.com is the LG G3 Series. This TV utilizes OLED picture technology, and while there are some disadvantages to OLED, it also produces one of the best images you can find in a modern TV. Another technology this TV has is Dolby Vision. It produces extraordinary color and contrast, and works in tandem with LG's Filmmaker Mode.

This feature allows you to watch movies with all of your TV's settings configured to display movies exactly the way the filmmaker intended. The G3 Series takes this further with DCI-P3, the same color space that post-production professionals use when mastering 4K Blu-ray discs and movie files for digital theater releases.

One thing that might make any cinephile pause when it comes to this TV is the fact that it's a 2023 model. Movie lovers shopping for a new TV are likely to be in search of the latest technology releases. But the age of the G3 Series is by no means old, and despite more recent releases from LG and other brands, it still sits atop Rtings.com's home theater scores. The picture quality that got it there hasn't changed, and the price has dropped significantly in the time since its initial release. The LG G3 65-inch TV goes for about $2,200, but it's available in a number of other sizes as well.