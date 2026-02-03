The 8 Best Budget OLED TVs According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a new television can be a minefield of acronyms; QLED and LCD, HDR and HDMI, the list goes on. But one thing that becomes clear quickly in the search is that, if a device has "OLED" in its name, it won't come cheap. OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, and screens built with them boast best-in-class definition and brightness.

OLED TVs tend to be expensive because the metals used in each pixel are rarer than the materials in LEDs, and the technology behind them is still evolving. Despite the price, their popularity is only increasing: in 2024, OLED TV shipments rose by 8% over the previous year, according to LG. Furthermore, their cost means they often come with a wide variety of advanced features, such as 2.1 HDMI bandwidth, Dolby HDR support, one of the latest smart TV platforms, and cinematic sound technologies.

It would be easy to be put off by the cost attached to OLED TVs. Indeed, walk into any tech store and you will find yourself surrounded by glistening high-definition images on LCD (liquid crystal display) screens at significantly lower prices. But there is a reason that OLEDs are still flying off the shelves, and that is because the expensive technology that underpins them truly produces a great picture.

That being said, there are products on the market with a price tag around the $1,000 mark, which, given that a premium TV can cost tens of thousands of dollars, would be considered budget. BGR has rounded up the eight most cost-effective screens that don't scrimp on quality, according to expert reviewers, to help you make your next TV purchase more wisely.