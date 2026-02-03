Not Sony, Nor Samsung: This Is The Best Budget Smart TV In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one wants to drop a boatload of money on a 65-inch TV, but generally speaking, the best TVs at this size tend to be on the pricier side. Fortunately, that's not a hard rule, and many TV brands offer markdowns and promos on 65-inch sets throughout the year. But if you're looking to invest in a TV that's always cheap and reliable — even when it's not on sale — we have a great recommendation:

The TCL 65-inch QM6K Series sells for $550 brand-new, and it's regarded as one of the best budget smart TVs on the market. Not only is this a 4K TV with a native 120Hz refresh rate and quantum dot layer, but it also uses Mini LED lighting, so you can expect rich colors and excellent contrast levels. This also means the QM6K should hold up well against ambient lighting, unless there's a light source close to the screen.

The QM6K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, and it has several gaming features that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners don't want to miss out on, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the latter of which automatically switches the QM6K to Game Mode when a console is detected. We're also glad to see that eARC doesn't take up an HDMI 2.1 port (it's relegated to port 4, which is HDMI 2.0).