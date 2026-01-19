5 Cheap Smart TVs That Will Last You Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for an affordable smart TV can often mean risking build quality and brand reputation. As such, cheap smart TVs don't always last as long as most shoppers might hope. Cheap TVs are everywhere among online retailers, so the challenge isn't necessarily finding an affordable TV, but finding an affordable TV that won't conk out or become obsolete overnight. Things like brand-name reliability, smart TV software, and cutting edge features can help a smart TV remain relevant for a longer period of time.

Fortunately, there are several reputable manufacturers with affordable smart TV models in their lineups. Big name brands like LG, Samsung, and Hisense have budget lineups with plenty of different sizes to choose from, and Consumer Reports sees them all as quite reputable. But there are many more cheap smart TV models that should hold up over time, and we used brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores from Consumer Reports, as well as features available on certain models, to narrow down some smart TV selections.