The 5 Best Smart TVs For Sports Fans

There's no such thing as a TV designed specifically for watching sports games. Manufacturers don't build "sports TVs" in the same way they build gaming monitors. However, some high-end models simply excel in areas that improve your favorite sports streaming apps. Features such as high refresh rates, advanced processing, anti-glare coatings, and powerful backlighting make live sports look better on screen, and not every TV off the tech store shelf can offer this.

Because sports have fast action, unpredictable movements, bright stadiums, and wide viewing angles, your TV needs strong motion handling, high brightness, and good contrast to help you truly enjoy the game, not to mention a picture that remains clear even for those not sitting perfectly centered on the screen. Of course, TVs that perform well in all these areas, like the Sony Bravia 9, are often expensive and sit at the premium end of the market.

Flagship OLEDs and Mini-LED TVs can cost a lot, especially in larger sizes that are best for watching your favorite games. But you don't need to spend a fortune to get a good sports viewing experience. Some more affordable models are capable of delivering excellent motion, brightness, and size for the money. Let's break down standout TVs that rise above the rest when it comes to watching sports. You'll notice the list includes pricey and budget-friendly options, so everyone can find a TV they can afford.