Say Goodbye To Terrible Outdoor TVs With This 'Amazing' Alternative
Most TVs aren't designed to be viewed in bright environments where there's a lot of sunlight. Even when the glare is mirrored off other surfaces, it's difficult to see onscreen content, especially darker scenes. I have a Samsung crystal UHD smart TV on my patio, and although it's under a covered roof, it's hard to catch what's happening at times. The good news is Samsung actually makes a TV specifically for this purpose.
So, say goodbye to terrible outdoor TVs by opting for a weather-resistant set with an anti-glare coating like The Terrace QLED 4K. Available in 55-, 65-, 75-, or 85-inch sizes, it comes in two variants, one for partial sunlight and the other for full sun. Samsung's The Terrace is engineered to look "vivid and bright even in daylight". It's also IP56 rated for protection against dust ingress and powerful water jets from any direction, meaning it should survive just fine outdoors.
The Terrace is rated highly by experts and Amazon reviewers seem to love it too, with comments like it's "amazing," it serves as a "great outdoor tv," and the "picture is great." Another buyer mentions that it's not cheap "for a reason," mostly because it's a "high quality" TV for outdoor settings. Amazon isn't the only place this Samsung outdoor TV earns good reviews. You can also find a host of positive feedback on Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart.
What makes The Terrace a good outdoor TV
Putting a standard TV outdoors is probably a bad idea. They're not designed for exposure to the elements like rain, heat, or cold. And, placing them in an area with exposure to sunlight may cause damage, especially in OLEDs, due to the UV rays and heat. Samsung's The Terrace series is specially designed for use outdoors, but you still need to be careful with sunlight.
UVB rays are primarily blocked by glass when indoors, but outdoors, the TV can take the full exposure. Per Samsung, The Terrace outdoor TV can be partially exposed to ambient or non-direct sunlight, but "direct sunlight must be avoided," meaning there should be some amount of shade. That said, the IP56 rating means these Terrace TVs are ready to withstand cold, heat, splashes of water, and rain.
Sure, it is tempting to grab one of the cheap smart TVs that people swear by and put that out on your patio or back deck, but the screen will likely be hard to see when its bright outside. Samsung's The Terrace series does away with that problem. There's also the point that Samsung is considered the best smart TV brand in consumer satisfaction ratings, and the Terrace series looks to be no different.