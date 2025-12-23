Say Goodbye To Terrible Outdoor TVs With This 'Amazing' Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most TVs aren't designed to be viewed in bright environments where there's a lot of sunlight. Even when the glare is mirrored off other surfaces, it's difficult to see onscreen content, especially darker scenes. I have a Samsung crystal UHD smart TV on my patio, and although it's under a covered roof, it's hard to catch what's happening at times. The good news is Samsung actually makes a TV specifically for this purpose.

So, say goodbye to terrible outdoor TVs by opting for a weather-resistant set with an anti-glare coating like The Terrace QLED 4K. Available in 55-, 65-, 75-, or 85-inch sizes, it comes in two variants, one for partial sunlight and the other for full sun. Samsung's The Terrace is engineered to look "vivid and bright even in daylight". It's also IP56 rated for protection against dust ingress and powerful water jets from any direction, meaning it should survive just fine outdoors.

The Terrace is rated highly by experts and Amazon reviewers seem to love it too, with comments like it's "amazing," it serves as a "great outdoor tv," and the "picture is great." Another buyer mentions that it's not cheap "for a reason," mostly because it's a "high quality" TV for outdoor settings. Amazon isn't the only place this Samsung outdoor TV earns good reviews. You can also find a host of positive feedback on Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart.