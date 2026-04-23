4 Reasons Upgrading To An OLED TV Might Not Be Worth It

If you've been thinking about upgrading the main TV in your house, you may be deciding between an OLED or LED-LCD model. In many home theater circles, you'll be encouraged to choose the former; when it comes to near-perfect black levels, rich colors, and pixel-perfect performance, it's hard to beat an OLED TV. But at the end of the day, the model you purchase needs to make sense for you.

OLED models are pretty remarkable, but are also known for a handful of quirks that may dissuade you. Classically, OLED screens look their best in a dark room with controllable lighting, which might be the exact opposite of the space you want your new TV to live in. There are a few other reasons upgrading to an OLED TV might not be worth it, so we've assembled a list of common drawbacks to keep in mind that you might not be aware of.

We should also make it clear that we here at BGR absolutely love OLED TVs; it's just that TV makers have yet to give us a perfect 4K HDR set that will work flawlessly wherever you decide to wall-mount it. And until that day arrives, it pays to be realistic about what works and what doesn't.