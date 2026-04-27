4 Budget OLED TVs Users Swear By In 2026

While most TV manufacturers were focused on making the brightest and thinnest LED-LCDs, LG was firmly entrenched in OLED development. That's why companies like Samsung turned to LG Display for screens when it decided to start building 4K HDR OLEDs (before later producing its own). It's also why there are TVs like the LG B5 Series on the market. Available in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch sizes, the B5 is a budget-friendly OLED that delivers punches well above its weight class.

Right out of the box, the LG B5 delivers exceptional color accuracy, inky black levels, and impressive picture upscaling. One Amazon shopper said, "[the LG B5 Series] upscales [1080p content] to 4K, and it works flawlessly... the result is a picture probably better than you can get from any other television." This praise doesn't stand alone; more than 150 users reviewed the LG B5 Series, and it earned 4.4 out of 5 stars.

The LG B5 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that top out at 4K/120Hz, making this OLED a solid choice for PS5 and Xbox gamers. Another Amazon user loved the TV's dark room performance, but thought it struggled in a brightly lit space. We wouldn't let that be a dealbreaker, though, because all OLED TVs look best in a theater setting. It also looks like a lot of folks took issue with LG's Magic Remote, which may just take some getting used to.