4 Budget OLED TVs Users Swear By In 2026
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When it comes to home theater tech, one of the best types of TVs for making you feel like you run your own cinema is an OLED. In lieu of traditional LED backlighting, all kinds of OLED displays deliver a picture by way of self-emissive pixels, which can be individually switched on or off. This is how OLED TVs are able to achieve such phenomenal black levels, and a major reason why videophiles prefer these types of TVs when watching movies and shows.
Unfortunately, most OLED TVs cost more than $1,500 — a paywall not all households can afford to surmount. But if you don't mind skipping out on some flagship TV features, there are a few OLED TVs that won't break the bank. We've rounded up our four favorite budget OLED TVs that users swear by. Each of our selections scored higher than four stars, and we didn't include any open-box products or TVs released before 2024.
LG B5 Series
While most TV manufacturers were focused on making the brightest and thinnest LED-LCDs, LG was firmly entrenched in OLED development. That's why companies like Samsung turned to LG Display for screens when it decided to start building 4K HDR OLEDs (before later producing its own). It's also why there are TVs like the LG B5 Series on the market. Available in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch sizes, the B5 is a budget-friendly OLED that delivers punches well above its weight class.
Right out of the box, the LG B5 delivers exceptional color accuracy, inky black levels, and impressive picture upscaling. One Amazon shopper said, "[the LG B5 Series] upscales [1080p content] to 4K, and it works flawlessly... the result is a picture probably better than you can get from any other television." This praise doesn't stand alone; more than 150 users reviewed the LG B5 Series, and it earned 4.4 out of 5 stars.
The LG B5 has four HDMI 2.1 ports that top out at 4K/120Hz, making this OLED a solid choice for PS5 and Xbox gamers. Another Amazon user loved the TV's dark room performance, but thought it struggled in a brightly lit space. We wouldn't let that be a dealbreaker, though, because all OLED TVs look best in a theater setting. It also looks like a lot of folks took issue with LG's Magic Remote, which may just take some getting used to.
Samsung S85F
Samsung was also on the OLED bandwagon a long time ago, but the KN55S9C (the brand's first curved OLED set) would fail to rise above the boutique. It would take almost a full decade for Samsung to start releasing OLEDs again, and one model the world seems to love is the Samsung S85F. This is actually a QD-OLED, a type of panel that uses quantum dots to achieve more vibrant colors and higher peak brightness, especially when watching or playing HDR content.
On Samsung's site, the S85F scored 4.8 out of 5 stars, based on over 210 reviews. Most users stand behind the TV's colors, contrast, and brightness capabilities, with one review going as far as to say "[the] brightness makes every color and contrast stand out for all my shows." On Amazon, the S85 earned a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, with similar praise directed toward the TV's picture quality. That said, some folks had issues with Samsung's Tizen interface, with one shopper calling the software "slow, clunky, and buggy."
Fortunately, there's plenty more to love about the S85F; from its full HDMI 2.1 connectivity and VRR support, to its impressive 4K upscaling, Samsung's entry-level OLED doesn't act "entry-level" in any way. We're also glad to see that the S85F has Samsung's Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite audio technology, on top of Dolby Atmos support.
Panasonic Z85
At one point, Panasonic was one of the top TV brands on the market, but its golden years ended when plasma TVs fizzled out. Panasonic TVs vanished for several years in North America, but in 2024, the company returned with a focus on OLEDs, giving us TVs like the Panasonic Z85.
Available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, the Z85 checks a few important boxes: HDMI 2.1 connectivity (limited to two ports), Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Z85 scored a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 200 reviews, with users praising its picture quality, low price, and built-in speakers. The Z85 delivers 2.1 audio via its 50-watt speakers. One customer said, "The other big reason we bought [the Z85] was the built-in speakers, which do a good job on speech. We discarded our soundbar."
Praise for the Z85 continued on Best Buy's site, with one top review claiming "this is the first TV I've bought that didn't require me to fiddle with settings for hours to get a good picture." The Z85 doesn't skimp on colors and contrast, but it doesn't get as bright as other OLEDs on the market. Peak brightness won't be as much of an issue if you're doing most of your TV-watching in a dark room, but stronger light sources may introduce glare that the Z85 can't overcome.
Sony Bravia XR8B
Every once in a while, a TV manufacturer will rebuild an existing TV with minor variances in software and performance. Such is the case with the Sony Bravia XR8B that hit the market in 2025, which is basically the 2024 Bravia 8 OLED, but without the Triluminos display and XR Contrast Booster feature.
Best Buy shoppers shared plenty of feedback, and of the 200 reviews posted, the XR8B earned 4.8 out of 5 stars. "Absolutely love this TV! The picture quality is amazing — super bright colors and deep blacks," are the kind of compliments paid to the Bravia XR8B, with even a handful of customers praising the TV's sound quality. The XR8B has four HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision, and it supports up to 4K/120Hz. Smart features and the UI are powered by Google TV, a platform that gives you access to hundreds of movies and shows, as well as free live TV channels.
There were a few cons amongst the pros we feel are worth talking about. A couple of shoppers made the point that the XR8B is noticeably dimmer than the Bravia 8 OLED — a direct result of the Triluminos screen and XR Contrast Booster being absent. We also read a number of Walmart reviews (23 in total, 4.1 out of 5 stars), and the overwhelming majority were 5-star write-ups.
How we chose these inexpensive OLED TVs
Generally speaking, OLED TVs aren't very budget-friendly — even these more affordable options. Smaller-sized screens are still difficult to find for less than $1,000, and you don't want to invest in a low-cost model that delivers lackluster picture quality.
When choosing OLED sets for this list, we made sure to stick to reliable brands that have been making TVs for a long time. We also didn't include any models that scored below four stars, and we didn't bother talking about open-box deals or TVs released before 2024.