QD-OLED Vs OLED: What's The Difference?

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When it comes to confusing tech jargon, the TV world takes the cake with display type acronyms such as OLED, LCD, QLED, and more. If you're comparing panel types from distinct categories, like LCD versus OLED, the unique traits are easier to track, but if you're looking at similar technologies, it's harder to tell the difference. We've already looked at OLED versus QLED TVs, so now let's compare QD-OLED versus OLED.

On OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs, each pixel in the panel emits its own, individual light and when the pixel is not being used, instead of displaying a dark color, it simply remains off. This allows OLED panels to have what's called true or more realistic blacks. Darker scenes and images don't appear washed out because there are no backlights. This has a huge impact on contrast ratio, color accuracy, especially dark colors, brightness, viewing angles, and the panel's refresh rate. OLED uses a white layer to produce light, which passes through filters to make colors like red, green, blue, and white.

QD-OLED (Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels feature a blue-emitting layer, instead of the OLED's white layer. That layer "excites" Quantum Dots by exposing them to light which produces the colors needed to create the picture on screen. Since the core layer is blue, it produces more dynamic colors, allowing the panels to have better color saturation, improved brightness, and longer lifespans. QD-OLED displays also work well with other technologies such as HDR or Dolby Vision.