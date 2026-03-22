QD-OLED Vs OLED: What's The Difference?
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When it comes to confusing tech jargon, the TV world takes the cake with display type acronyms such as OLED, LCD, QLED, and more. If you're comparing panel types from distinct categories, like LCD versus OLED, the unique traits are easier to track, but if you're looking at similar technologies, it's harder to tell the difference. We've already looked at OLED versus QLED TVs, so now let's compare QD-OLED versus OLED.
On OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs, each pixel in the panel emits its own, individual light and when the pixel is not being used, instead of displaying a dark color, it simply remains off. This allows OLED panels to have what's called true or more realistic blacks. Darker scenes and images don't appear washed out because there are no backlights. This has a huge impact on contrast ratio, color accuracy, especially dark colors, brightness, viewing angles, and the panel's refresh rate. OLED uses a white layer to produce light, which passes through filters to make colors like red, green, blue, and white.
QD-OLED (Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode) panels feature a blue-emitting layer, instead of the OLED's white layer. That layer "excites" Quantum Dots by exposing them to light which produces the colors needed to create the picture on screen. Since the core layer is blue, it produces more dynamic colors, allowing the panels to have better color saturation, improved brightness, and longer lifespans. QD-OLED displays also work well with other technologies such as HDR or Dolby Vision.
QD-OLED versus OLED: Which is better?
When choosing a panel type, you should factor in several things, including price, your preferences and what you like in a TV, and the environment or room where you'll be installing it. If you're mounting the TV outside on a patio, for instance, you might want to consider outdoor and sun-friendly versions — Samsung's The Terrace outdoor TV series is an excellent example. The point is not to simply choose which is better, but to consider why one would be better over another in your home or space.
All TV panel technologies have pros and cons, which means choosing a "better" type is more subjective than you might think. For example, since OLED TVs tend to have better color accuracy, they're an excellent choice if you want an incredibly sharp and vivid picture, but if you're placing them in a room that gets direct sunlight, you might have a hard time seeing the content on screen, mainly because of glare and reflections. QLED or LCD TVs are better for bright spaces.
There are exceptions to the rule, but generally speaking, OLEDs and QD-OLEDs are great for dark rooms and cinematic viewing, especially if you value contrast and clarity. QLED and LCD TVs are better for bright spaces thanks to their increased brightness levels, yet they still produce the same clarity and sharpness as OLED.