Carrie Fisher Had A Small Role In One Of The Most Popular Horror Franchises Ever

Wes Craven's 2000 "Scream 3" from the original trilogy may be among the lesser entries in the horror franchise that now counts no less than seven (!) movies, but the third installment did give audiences some memorable meta moments (just like this '90s Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy did), for sure. I mean, the plot of "Scream 3" has so many meta layers and winks to the audience that it often feels overcooked — a somewhat all bones, no meat situation — and indulgent in its own history and mythology.

Nevertheless, there are some good and fun touches like the late Carrie Fisher's cameo as Bianca Burnette, a failed actress and archivist at the fictional Sunrise Studios. Fisher's character has little function in the story other than being a sort of narrative pit stop for Courtney Cox's iconic reporter Gale Weathers and Parker Posey's (star of Netflix's three-season remake of a classic sci-fi series) eccentric actress Jennifer Jolie to find out more about Maureen Prescott, Sidney's (Neve Campbell) deceased mother. When they pay a visit to Burnette, she's a hostile and cynical employee who uncannily resembles the actress who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars" (wink, wink, and wink).

As she resignedly lights up a cigarette when Weathers and Jolie point out the obvious to her, she says, "I was up for Princess Leia. I was this close. So who gets it? The one who sleeps with George Lucas." It's a fun bit that works well due to Fisher being game about her beloved role and performance in the space opera.