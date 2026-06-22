Why Are Night Vision Goggles Green?

We've all witnessed the scene before. A war movie hero is stepping into dangerous territory when everything suddenly goes dark, and the next thing you see is their view through a pair of glowing green night vision goggles. When the lights make that switch, you know it's about to go down... but why does it always happen in green? Night vision would seemingly be more effective if it boasted the full spectrum of color. However, if they did that, they wouldn't be night vision goggles. The technology works because it amplifies the part of the visual light spectrum that human eyes are most sensitive to, and that just so happens to be the color green.

If you paid attention in school, you may remember the rainbow acronym ROYGBIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet), which represents the color spectrum of visible light. It's no coincidence that G is in the middle there; green is where our vision peaks. In fact, humans can perceive more shades of green than any other color, which some scientists attribute to the abundance of green on our planet. However, that doesn't explain why most non-primate mammals, like dogs and cats, can't see green. Whatever the case, understanding green's special position in the spectrum of visual light is essential to understanding how night vision goggles work. They target the human eye's natural strength by displaying in green, but now the question is, how do those goggles do that?