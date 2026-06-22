Josh Brolin's Only Comic Book Movie Failure Was A Flop Of Epic Proportions

Josh Brolin has, alongside Karl Urban, become a mainstay in comic book movies, best exemplified by his role as Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Endgame." Brolin also appeared as the time-traveling Cable in "Deadpool 2." However, not every comic book movie Brolin has been attached to carries that same quality.

In 2010, Warner Bros. dug deep into the DC Comics library and adapted "Jonah Hex." Brolin portrayed the titular character, a Confederate soldier turned disfigured bounty hunter seeking to avenge the brutal murder of his family. Brolin fits perfectly into the archetype that Hex embodies, the gruff, lonesome warrior type. However, the movie bombed spectacularly, failing critically and commercially, drawing only $11 million against its $47 million budget.

"Jonah Hex" carries an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score only rising up to a mere 20%. Shuttered UK newspaper, News of the World, described it as "Jonah Sux." Others criticized the story, calling it "convoluted," but Brolin's acting was still praised. One review praising the acting still classified "Jonah Hex" as an "irredeemable, turd of a film."