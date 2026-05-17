Karl Urban Tormented Paul Bettany In This Forgotten Comic Book Horror Movie

Karl Urban might be best known for starring as Butcher in the comic book adaptation "The Boys," but the actor has appeared in a slew of comic book adaptations and nerdy movies, including 2011's "Priest." By far the worst adaptation Urban has starred in, "Priest" is a messy film that pales in comparison to Urban's starring role in 2012's "Dredd," based on 2000AD's "Judge Dredd."

"Priest" follows the titular character, played by Paul Bettany, as he attempts to defeat vampires that have killed his family and threaten various human encampments. Urban plays the villain, Black Hat, who can control vampires. Despite the film's lackluster quality, Urban still gives it his all while pestering Bettany's Priest character with evil schemes to bring about humanity's demise.

Much like "The Boys" deviating from the comics, "Priest" is only very loosely based on the source material by author Hyung Min-woo. The original Korean comic, or manhwa, doesn't deal with vampires directly; instead, it uses fallen angels as the antagonists. There's not even a character called Priest; the main character is Ivan Isaacs, who happens to be a demon-possessed priest. Urban's character is entirely original to the new plot.