Boeing's Flying Aircraft Carrier Plan Was Real – So What Went Wrong?

A flying aircraft carrier sounds like the type of vehicle you and your friends would dream up during a particularly interesting LEGO session. The idea is so fantastical that it's easy to forget how such a vehicle could actually serve a practical purpose. In fact, recently declassified documents indicate that none other than Boeing once developed plans to turn its 747 into an aircraft carrier of the skies.

In 1973, the U.S. Air Force coordinated with Boeing on a study meant to determine the viability of using the 747 as a sort of flying base for smaller aircraft, like small fighter planes. What's interesting is that the study concluded the idea was technically feasible. If executed properly, a flying aircraft carrier would theoretically allow the U.S. to respond to the military needs of its allies throughout the globe efficiently and effectively without relying on much slower water transportation.

Of course, unless the Air Force is flying around certain secret vehicles the general public doesn't know about, the idea of a flying aircraft carrier never became a reality. There's actually one key reason the plans didn't evolve into a working prototype (as cool as that would have been).