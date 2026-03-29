The Current US Military Laser Weapons Are Nothing Compared To What's In Store

Laser weapons are such an entrenched sci-fi trope that it's easy to forget just how real this tech can be (and is). While we're not exactly close to seeing real-life "Star Wars" space battles, the U.S. military and others have already used laser-based weaponry for a variety of purposes. For example, as The Atlantic reports, it's not unheard of for the military to take out drones with lasers.

Today's "ray guns" aren't exactly the type you'd see in a sci-fi epic. Some of them, like the Apollo, are essentially "soft kill" lasers, serving primarily to render threats like drones harmless by interfering with their sensors. Even laser weapons that bring drones down from out of the sky do so invisibly. No "pew pew" sound effects, no red hot death ray beams.

That's not to say the technology isn't advancing. To the contrary, military investment in laser weapon tech is consistently yielding innovations that are transforming the face of war and defense. There may even come a day when we have weapons so strong they can literally take out ICBMs.